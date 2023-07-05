Finland’s Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen to visit Sweden

SWEDEN, July 5 - On Thursday 6 July, Finland’s Minister of Defence Antti Häkkänen will visit Sweden to meet with Minister for Defence Pål Jonson. This will be Mr Häkkänen’s first visit abroad as Minister of Defence.

Mr Jonson will host the Finnish visit, with several issues on the meeting agenda. The two ministers will discuss Sweden and Finland’s bilateral defence-related cooperation, NATO, defence equipment cooperation and regional security, including Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and the continued support to Ukraine.

Experiences from Sweden’s recently concluded Presidency of the Council of the European Union and ongoing 2023 chairmanship of the Nordic Defence Cooperation (NORDEFCO) will also be discussed.

Mr Häkkänen represents the National Coalition Party in Finland’s new Government, which took office on 20 June 2023 and is led by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo.