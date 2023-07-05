Equator’s Innovative Stackable Laundry Center in Canada

Washer and Dryer Stackable Set

This all-in-one laundry solution delivers exceptional performance, versatility, and industry-leading features

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances is delighted to announce the launch of its latest breakthrough product, the Equator Laundry Center, to its Canadian market. This state-of-the-art laundry system combines a powerful 1.9 Cu. Ft. Washer (110V) with a spacious 3.9 Cu. Ft. Dryer (220V), offering unmatched convenience and efficiency for households of all sizes.

The Equator Laundry Center is designed to revolutionize the way users approach their laundry routines, allowing them to save time, energy, and effort. With its intelligent features and compact design, this all-in-one appliance bundle brings exceptional performance and versatility to any laundry space. Equipped with a 1.9 Cu. Ft. washer that operates at 110V, users can efficiently wash a variety of garments, linens, and household items. The washer's advanced technology ensures thorough cleaning, while the compact size makes it ideal for apartments, condos, and other compact living spaces.

“The Equator Laundry Center is a groundbreaking release in the laundry appliance industry,” said Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. "We recognized the need for a space-saving, high-performing laundry solution that can cater to the diverse needs of modern households. With the Equator Laundry Center, we provide users with a powerful and versatile all-in-one solution that simplifies laundry routines while maximizing efficiency."

The 3.9 Cu. Ft. dryer component of the Equator Laundry Center operates at 220V, delivering fast and efficient drying capabilities. Equipped with advanced sensors, the dryer optimizes drying cycles to prevent over-drying and minimize energy consumption. The large capacity accommodates bulky items such as comforters and blankets, while the multiple drying settings cater to different fabric types and laundry preferences.

Key features of the Equator Laundry Center include:

● 11 wash cycles — including ECO, Delicate, Wool, and more.

● 4 memory programs for added time saving.

● Compact and space-saving, making it suitable for apartments, condos, and small laundry areas.

● Automatic Water Level saves electricity and water by alerting the machine to fill up the tub to a specific level.

● Child Lock for enhanced safety.

● Simple touch button controls and user-friendly interface for easy operation.

● Sensor Dry for quick cycle times and maximum energy savings.

The Equator Laundry Center can be purchased directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide for $1,769.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com.

