FEMA GO: Workshop on Award Acceptance, Payment Submissions, Amendments, and Report Training for Stakeholders of the NEHRP State Earthquake Assistance Grant Program

Participants will learn how to complete post-award actions in FEMA GO, including award acceptance, payment request submissions, performance and financial reports, scope of work amendments, and extension amendments. Date: 2023-07-13T19:00:002023-07-13T20:00:00July 13, 2023 July 13, 2023 Time: 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm Location: Virtual Register Here

Participants will learn how to complete post-award actions in FEMA GO, including award acceptance, payment request submissions, performance and financial reports, scope of work amendments, and extension amendments.

This virtual workshop will outline information pertaining to the Individual State Earthquake Assistance Program and the Multi-State and National Earthquake Assistance Program. This workshop will be facilitated by the FEMA NEHRP Team.