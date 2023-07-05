FEMA GO: Workshop on Award Acceptance, Payment Submissions, Amendments, and Report Training for Stakeholders of the NEHRP State Earthquake Assistance Grant Program
Participants will learn how to complete post-award actions in FEMA GO, including award acceptance, payment request submissions, performance and financial reports, scope of work amendments, and extension amendments.
Date: July 13, 2023
Time: 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Location: Virtual
This virtual workshop will outline information pertaining to the Individual State Earthquake Assistance Program and the Multi-State and National Earthquake Assistance Program. This workshop will be facilitated by the FEMA NEHRP Team.