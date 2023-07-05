Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,101 in the last 365 days.

FEMA GO: Workshop on Award Acceptance, Payment Submissions, Amendments, and Report Training for Stakeholders of the NEHRP State Earthquake Assistance Grant Program

Participants will learn how to complete post-award actions in FEMA GO, including award acceptance, payment request submissions, performance and financial reports, scope of work amendments, and extension amendments.

Date: 2023-07-13T19:00:002023-07-13T20:00:00July 13, 2023 July 13, 2023

Time: 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Location: Virtual

Register Here

Participants will learn how to complete post-award actions in FEMA GO, including award acceptance, payment request submissions, performance and financial reports, scope of work amendments, and extension amendments.

This virtual workshop will outline information pertaining to the Individual State Earthquake Assistance Program and the Multi-State and National Earthquake Assistance Program. This workshop will be facilitated by the FEMA NEHRP Team. 

You just read:

FEMA GO: Workshop on Award Acceptance, Payment Submissions, Amendments, and Report Training for Stakeholders of the NEHRP State Earthquake Assistance Grant Program

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more