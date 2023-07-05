VIPC Awards Commonwealth Commercialization Fund Grant to Saltenna

CCF grants support startups, critical early technology testing and market validation efforts

Saltenna’s technology empowers customers to communicate or image through seawater or metal walls. If we can do that, then we can communicate through just about anything.” — Mark Barry, President, Saltenna

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC) today announced that Saltenna has been awarded a Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) grant for $74,150. VIPC’s CCF programs have distributed more than $49 million to Virginia-based startups, entrepreneurs and university-based inventors since 2012.

Based in McLean, Va., Saltenna designs, builds and implements antenna hardware for government, military and commercial customers that provides communications and imaging across harsh environments. Saltenna addresses the need for effective communication underwater and through metal containers, which can cause blindspots and impact situational awareness during a military operation. Saltenna works in parallel with or replaces conventional antennas (or related devices) in many radio-frequency, acoustic, or laser/optical based systems across 5G, GPS, RADAR, SONAR/acoustics, subterranean mining, and similar capabilities.

This CCF grant will enable Saltenna to further their research and development for prototypes that support underwater RADAR/Sensor (NOVEL radio-frequency machines) projects. Saltenna has also previously received funding from VIPC’s equity investment program, Virginia Venture Partners.

“Saltenna’s technology empowers customers to communicate or image through seawater or metal walls. If we can do that, then we can communicate through just about anything,” said Mark Barry, President of Saltenna. “We appreciate the continued support of VIPC through this CCF grant and look forward to making even more progress in our research and technology innovations.”

“We are pleased to award a CCF grant to Saltenna,” said Jeanette Townsend, VIPC Director for Private Sector Grants. “VIPC’s CCF grant program plays an important role in getting funding to Virginia-based pre-seed and seed-stage startups when they need it most. Our goal is to help Virginia companies grow and lead the nation in innovation, opportunity, and job creation. Saltenna’s innovative technology is addressing important unmet monitoring needs within the national defense arena and beyond.”

CCF accepts applications and awards funding on a rolling basis to Virginia’s small businesses and university-based innovators. This competitive grant program seeks to fund high-potential Virginia-based for-profit technology companies at the early stage of commercialization and provides grants up to $75,000. The grants support early technology and market validation efforts such as the development of prototypes or a minimum viable product (MVP), customer pilots, intellectual property protection, and more. For more information on funding opportunities and eligibility requirements, or to apply, visit the CCF pages at www.VirginiaIPC.org.

About the Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF)

VIPC’s Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) was launched on July 1, 2020 to foster innovative and collaborative efforts in Virginia. Combining two legacy state programs, the Commonwealth Research Commercialization Fund (CRCF) and the Virginia Research Innovation Fund (VRIF), CCF seeks technologies with a high potential for economic development and job creation and that position the Commonwealth as a national leader in science- and technology-based research, development, and commercialization.

About Virginia Innovation Partnership Corporation (VIPC)

VIPC: Connecting innovators with opportunities. As the nonprofit operations arm of the Virginia Innovation Partnership Authority (VIPA), VIPC is the commercialization and seed stage economic development driver in the Commonwealth that leads funding, infrastructure, and policy initiatives to support Virginia's innovators, entrepreneurs, startups, and market development strategies. VIPC collaborates with local, regional, state, and federal partners to support the expansion and diversification of Virginia’s economy.

Programs include: Virginia Venture Partners (VVP) | VVP Fund of Funds (SSBCI) | Virginia Founders Fund (VFF) |Commonwealth Commercialization Fund (CCF) | Petersburg Founders Fund (PFF) | Smart Communities | The Virginia Smart Community Testbed | The Virginia Unmanned Systems Center | Virginia Advanced Air Mobility Alliance (VAAMA) | The Public Safety Innovation Center |Entrepreneurial Ecosystems | Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) | Federal Funding Assistance Program (FFAP) for SBIR & STTR | University Partnerships | Startup Company Mentoring & Engagement. For more information, please visit www.VirginiaIPC.org. Follow VIPC on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

