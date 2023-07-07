3Lines’ Orbit Fund Invests in MiCoB
3Lines is pleased to announce that its Orbit Fund’s most recent investment in MiCoB, a disruptor that provides 3D Concrete Printing SolutionsDENVER, COLORADO, USA, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 3Lines Venture Capital (https://3lines.vc) is pleased to announce that its Orbit Fund’s most recent investment in MiCoB brings it to a total investment of more than $1M USD. MiCoB, a disruptor in the construction industry that provides 3D Concrete Printing Solutions to military, residential, commercial, infrastructure and architectural market segments in India had raised its first institutional capital from the Rocket Fund of 3Lines Venture Capital.
The construction industry has been stuck in its old ways of building homes, offices, bridges, and architectural artefacts from concrete for too long. There is a great need now to build at a greater speed and with higher quality relocatable and fixed structures at a competitive cost.
“This is where MiCoB’s uniquely innovative and software driven robotic arm comes into play. MiCoB’s technology has printed large scale structures with its capabilities of 3D slicing and 3D simulation in a shorter time frame than previously could be imagined by the builders”, said Kamalesh Dwivedi, President of 3Lines and a Board Member of MiCoB. “MiCoB’s proven innovation of its printable material with fiber-reinforced mixtures has the opportunity to disrupt a market size of greater than $20B USD in India alone”, Dwivedi further added.
“MiCoB is very pleased to partner with 3Lines Venture Capital in its journey to build a hugely successful company in a fast growing construction industry in India where the need for speed in infrastructure development is insatiable”, said Shashank Shekhar, CEO and co-Founder of MiCoB. “It has been a great journey together with 3Lines’ Partners’ expertise and experience they bring to bear to grow MiCoB”, added Shashank.
ABOUT MiCoB
MiCoB(https://micob.in) offers 3D Concrete Printing Solutions to military, residential, commercial, infrastructure, and architectural market segments. MiCoB is based out of Gandhinagar, India.
ABOUT 3LINES
3Lines Venture Capital (https://3lines.vc) is a venture capital firm based out of Denver, Colorado. Since its inception in 2016, 3Lines has built a portfolio of close to twenty early stage companies in the US and India.
