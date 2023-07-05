Summer Fun is Heating up on Florida’s Historic Coast
Paddling on the Matanzas Bay with the Castillo de San Marcos is just one of the unique experiences waiting for visitors to Florida's Hisotric Coast.
Many attractions and activities in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches offer affordable Florida family vacation experiences.ST. AUGUSTINE, FL 32084, FLORIDA, US, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone loves a summertime trip, and its even more fun at a destination like Florida's Historic Coast visitors can explore history, nature, ghosts, food and more. Many of the great attractions and tours in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra, & The Beaches are excited to announce ways that travelers can explore some of the exciting adventures available here, without breaking the bank. From fishing charters and pirate ship cruises to historic college architecture tours and culinary adventures, find out how Florida’s Historic Coast is heating up with affordable Summer-time fun for the entire family.
From the Atlantic Ocean to the Intracoastal Waterway and all lakes, rivers, and marshes in between, St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches is brimming with refreshing adventures to explore this part of Northeast Florida from the water.
- Black Raven Adventures pirate ship’s Caribbean-inspired
- For deep sea adventure Fishardy Charters has shark fishing adventures
- St. Augustine EcoTours takes guests on fun nature tours into marshlands the inlet.
- Ripple Effect Ecotours includes a paddle with dolphin in the wild and admission to Marineland Dolphin Adventure.
- Florida Water Tours features sunset Dolphin & Wildlife Adventure tours.
- St. Augustine Sailing provides a series of sailing experiences that are an immersion into timeless charm of this enchanting destination.
- GeoTrippin provides a one-of-a-kind night paddle to see bioluminescence in Guana Lake.
- St. Augustine Scenic Cruise provides a family-friendly history and nature tour.
There are great ways to explore the magnificent historic sites and other outdoor attractions too.
- Flagler College provides architectural tours of the historic Ponce Hall
- Historic Tours of America not only provides city tours, they also operate the Old Jail, Potters Wax Museum and Oldest Store Museum Experience.
- The Spanish Military Hospital Museum teaches visitors about the medical practices of early Spanish settlers.
- An Dolphin Encounter experience at Marineland Dolphin Adventure will make any visit a lifetime memory.
- A one-of-a-kind hands on experience at St. Augustine Aquarium includes hand feeding fish and sharks.
- The Colonial Experience and the St. Augustine Pirate & Treasure Museum combine an experience that takes visitors on a three century journey.
- And there is nothing more exhilarating as the encounters with all species of crocodillia at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park.
For many, travel provides the opportunity to explore on special tours that feature the highlights of a destination. Florida’s Historic Coast delivers on exciting ghost tours, tasty food tours, fun events and more. Here are a few more examples of the affordable, yet exciting experiences available this summer.
- St. Augustine City Walks Food Tours
- Enjoy a show at Magic Hideaway
- Enjoy a guided experience at the St. Augustine Distillery.
- The Tasting Tours offers Family Friendly Foodie and Fiesta Tours.
- St. Augustine Land & Sea Tours provides English and Spanish speaking golf cart historical and ghost tours.
- San Sebastian Winery provides free tastings and tours about how this very popular Florida wine is made.
- Ghost Tours of St. Augustine has walking tours that tell spirited stories form the past.
- After Dark Investigations takes visitors on a paranormal journey into St. Augustine's past.
- The July 14-16 Trailblazer Country Music & Craft Beer Festival is a refreshing way to spend a weekend on Florida's Historic Coast.
For details about these exciting experiences to enjoy on Florida’s Historic Coast this summer, visit www.fhcsummerfun.com. Be sure to check out the great options for accommodations too. From inns and motels to vacation rentals, hotels and resorts there are many choices to choose from.
Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra Beach, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches.
