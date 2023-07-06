REQUORDIT achieves low-code competency status from Hyland

Designation recognizes REQUORDIT’s deep expertise and customer excellence.

GURNEE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- REQUORDIT announced today it has achieved its low-code application development for OnBase competency status from Hyland. This recognition demonstrates REQUORDIT’s proven ability in this specific area when leveraging Hyland’s content services solutions. By completing the OnBasellow-code application development competency, REQUORDIT has fortified its expertise in leveraging the power of low-code development tools within the renowned OnBase platform. This enhanced capability allows REQUORDIT to rapidly design, build, and deploy custom applications tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients, driving increased efficiency, productivity, and operational excellence.

"Our completion of the OnBase low-code application development competency acknowledges our years of expertise in deploying hundreds of WorkView solutions," said Mark K. Buckley, President and CEO at REQUORDIT. "This accomplishment enables us to deliver even more agile and customizable solutions to our customers, empowering them to streamline their processes and achieve their digital transformation objectives."

The Hyland competency program recognizes partners’ expertise in demonstrating, selling, implementing and supporting Hyland solutions. Competencies are categorized based on industries, capabilities and solutions. To obtain each Hyland competency, partners are required to submit an application and participate in a thorough review process that validates their technical proficiency and customer success.

“We understand each of our partners have unique skillsets and specialize in different industries. We’re proud to recognize REQUORDIT for their achievement in low code application development for OnBase status as they continue to drive their business forward and create even better experiences for their customers,” said Eric Miller, Hyland’s associate vice president for Hyland Channel.

The Hyland Global Partner Community provides expertise and hands-on support for Hyland’s content services product portfolio, and the complementary technologies that make up automation solutions. Solution providers work with Hyland to give customers the highest level of technical support, while receiving continuous training to ensure successful programs from an industry leader and highly respected channel-friendly vendor.



About REQUORDIT

At REQUORDIT, we empower digital transformation by connecting with people, processes, and information. We have been offering solutions in the construction industry for 25+ years with a great percentage of our customers expanding their initially deployed solution with additional applications and benefits. REQUORDIT works as a technology advocate for our various industries with a unique focus on the construction industry, providing easy-to-use solutions that increase efficiency via software automation. Not only can we tailor solutions to meet a broad set of requirements, but we also provide consulting services to help maximize, automate, and streamline your technology investment to obtain astonishing results.

REQUORDIT offers an extended variety of on-premises and cloud-based solutions, services, and technologies. With an emphasis on AP invoice process automation, OCR capture, document management, business process automation, and records management using our extensive knowledge of the construction field. Find us at Requordit.com



About Hyland

Hyland provides industry-leading technology foundations that empower its customers to create better human connections. Trusted by thousands of organizations worldwide, including more than half of the Fortune 100, Hyland's intelligent solutions seamlessly integrate content, data and processes to improve each interaction.

