Stay in Touch with FEMA

LAKE MARY, Fla. – If you applied for FEMA assistance after the Broward County severe storms, tornadoes and flooding, ensure that FEMA has your current contact information. FEMA may need to contact you for additional information.

If your contact information has changed, you should update your FEMA application immediately. 

To update your information, you can create an account at DisasterAssistance.gov and click the green icon titled “Check Status,” and follow the prompts to create an account or access your account. You can also call 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. ET, seven days a week.

Applicants should update FEMA concerning changes in insurance, current housing situation, phone number, mailing address and your payment preference. Missing or incorrect information could delay the financial assistance you may be eligible to receive. When contacting FEMA, refer to the nine-digit number assigned to you when you applied.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Broward County severe storms, tornadoes and flooding, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov/disaster/4709. Follow FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.

