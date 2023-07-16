Jessica Dennehy, Bestselling Author & CEO, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Jessica Dennehy, Bestselling Author & CEO, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
A great interview with Jessica Dennehy! Her newest book "Selfish is a Superpower" encourages readers to fearlessly pursue their happiness and create a dynamic life that they love in every way!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Jessica Dennehy, Bestselling Author & CEO for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Jessica Dennehy joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
ABOUT Jessica Dennehy:
Jessica is a best-selling author, speaker, entrepreneur & former Wall Street attorney. In her newest bestselling book, “ Selfish is a Superpower ,” Jessica is redefining the word selfish to help people reconnect to themselves and live a happier life! In her new book "Selfish is a Superpower, Jessica encourages readers to fearlessly pursue their happiness and create a dynamic life that they love in every way. It’s about learning to utilize selfishness in a strategic and intentional way to reconnect with who you are outside all of the roles: parent, spouse, business owner.
As a dynamic businesswoman and solo parent, Jessica is passionate about empowering others to push the boundaries of what’s possible in their lives. From the moment she steps on stage, Jessica brings a level of excitement and enthusiasm that is truly infectious and leaves a lasting impact.
Jessica started her entrepreneurial journey over eleven years ago when she left her high-profile job as a Wall Street attorney to build a brand of luxury barbershops called MadMen. Unwilling to give up her ambitious career, but also wanting to be the most present and involved parent she could be, Jessica carved out her path so that she could have it all.
Jessica Dennehy joins other leading CEO's, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Jessica Dennehy discusses the newest offerings of Pivot & Slay, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship.
