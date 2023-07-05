Altus Equity Group secures debt and equity for Phase I Build-For-Rent Duplex Community in Northwest Arkansas
Private real estate equity company Altus Equity Group completes Phase 1 capital stack for their latest housing project in the growing Northwest Arkansas regionUNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Northwest Arkansas – Private real estate equity company Altus Equity Group is pleased to announce the successful completion of the Phase 1 capital stack for their latest housing project in the growing Northwest Arkansas region. The build-for-rent duplex community is set to deliver 294 duplex units over three construction phases, catering to increasing demand for quality workforce housing in the area. Each duplex unit will provide residents with a comfortable and convenient living experience, showcasing Altus Equity Group’s commitment to delivering high-quality housing solutions.
The company’s confidence in the area’s economic growth led to this project, their third ground-up build in the region, and expands its presence in the growing metro of Northwest Arkansas. Construction of the first 100 units is currently underway and is anticipated to be completed by June 2024.
“Altus Equity Group is thrilled to announce the successful capitalization of Phase I for our project in Northwest Arkansas,” said Forrest Jinks, CEO of Altus Equity Group. “In today’s challenging credit climate, we were fortunate to leverage our banking relationships to secure favorable terms on the debt portion of our capital stack. We are dedicated to providing superior housing options in this growing region, and these brand-new units will contribute to the area’s thriving growth trajectory.”
Altus Equity Group, a division of Altus Equity Group Inc. (AEG Inc), specializes in owning and operating Multi-Family and Industrial properties across the United States. Leveraging their two decades of real estate experience, Altus Equity Group has consistently demonstrated their commitment to unlocking hidden asset value and maximizing returns for their private investor community through innovative deal structuring, disciplined financing, and stringent asset optimization processes. In addition to the private equity real estate division, Altus Equity Group is a sister company to Altus Capital Group (ACG), a private money lending arm, and Altus Management Group (AMG), a property management service provider.
For more information about Altus Equity Group, please visit:
www.altusequity.com
Rob Overstreet
Altus Equity Group
+1 760-550-1912
roverstreet@altusequity.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn