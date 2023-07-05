Saskatchewan Sees Record Organ And Tissue Donation

CANADA, July 5 - Released on July 5, 2023

Saskatchewan is marking significant success in organ and tissue donation with record high numbers. There were 30 deceased donors in the fiscal period from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, which is the highest number recorded in a single year. During the same period there were 46 adult kidney transplants, the second highest ever to be performed in the province.

There were also 276 patients who donated ocular tissue, which helps to enhance sight for Saskatchewan residents.

In April of this year, Saskatoon transplant surgeon, Dr. Michael Moser received the 2022 Logan Boulet Humanitarian of the Year Award. The Saskatchewan Transplant Team also received the Team Award in recognition of their efforts.

“We are pleased to see our province performing more transplant procedures thanks to the contributions of our incredibly skilled transplant surgeon, Dr. Moser and the rest of our wonderful transplant team,” Health Minister Paul Merriman said. “I would also like to acknowledge everyone who has taken the time to register their decision to be an organ and tissue donor and share their wishes with their loved ones.”

A transplant is sometimes the only treatment for people with an organ damaged through injury or disease. Tissue donations can also dramatically improve the quality of life for people of all ages. Thanks to an increase in donor registration, more transplant patients are living longer and healthier lives. There are currently 800 Saskatchewan adult and pediatric residents living with a donated organ.

"Transplantation is a massive team effort. Patients who are waiting for a transplant have often been dealing with organ failure for a long time, spending a lot of time in hospitals and not knowing if they'll get the transplant they need in time," Dr. Moser said. "Once they do receive their transplant, which is often called 'the gift of life,' most patients experience a remarkable turnaround almost immediately. It's an honour to be a part of these modern medical miracles, but it's the organ donors who make it all possible, whether they've talked to their loved ones about their wishes or donated as living donors. Without these organ donor heroes, transplantation wouldn't be possible."

Polls have shown that 90 per cent of Canadians support organ and tissue donation, but only 32 per cent of Canadians have registered a decision about their organ donation wishes.

The Saskatchewan Organ and Tissue Donor registry was launched in September 2020. To date, almost 21,000 eligible Saskatchewan residents have registered their intent to donate their organs and/or tissues.

Any person 16 years or older with a valid Saskatchewan Health Services Card number can register their intent to be a donor.

For more information on organ and tissue donation, visit givelifesask.ca.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Media

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca