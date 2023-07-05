Traffic Safety the Focus Behind 114 New Projects

CANADA, July 5 - Released on July 5, 2023

106 Saskatchewan communities receive Provincial Traffic Safety Fund grants totalling $1.7M

School speed zone awareness in Rosetown, flashing crosswalk signage in North Battleford and bilingual Dene stop signs on the Buffalo River Dene Nation are just a few of the road safety enhancements in the latest round of grants from Saskatchewan's Provincial Traffic Safety Fund.

A total of 114 projects in 106 Saskatchewan communities were approved for Provincial Traffic Safety Fund Grants. Communities will receive grants ranging from $1,024 to $80,824 for a total of nearly $1.72 million. This is the highest amount awarded since the program started in 2019.

Important intersections, school zones and high-traffic roads in rural, urban and Indigenous communities across Saskatchewan will benefit through this funding with the installation of new signage, lights, crosswalks and other traffic safety initiatives.

The complete list of approved projects and grant amounts is attached.

"Through this funding, we'll see 114 new traffic safety projects across our province, all with the intention of improving safety for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians in our communities," Minister Responsible for SGI Don Morgan said. "Thank you to the communities who applied for these grants and for taking initiative to improve safety in your neighbourhoods."

Proceeds accumulated from photo speed enforcement fund the Provincial Traffic Safety Fund Grants, which are awarded to communities twice a year.

The Provincial Traffic Safety Fund Grant program is currently accepting applications for the next round of funding. The deadline for applications is Sept. 30, 2023. Find out more information on SGI's website: https://sgi.sk.ca/community-grants-programs.

Projects that address traffic safety issues like speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving, occupant protection or intersection safety may be eligible for grant funding.

Applications are reviewed by a committee made up of representatives from the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association, the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities, the Prince Albert Grand Council, the Saskatchewan Association of Chiefs of Police, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Highways and SGI.

A total of 671 community traffic safety projects have been funded, totaling more than $8.9 million, since the Provincial Traffic Safety Fund was established in 2019.-

