T. rex Discovery Centre Gears Up For Busy Summer

With summer in full swing, make sure your holiday plans include a visit to southwest Saskatchewan and the T.rex Discovery Centre (TRDC) in Eastend.

"The T.rex Discovery Centre is an amazing attraction for all ages to enjoy," Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Laura Ross said. "Whether it is seeing Scotty, the world's largest Tyrannosaurus rex for the first time or taking in the exhibits and programming, the Centre is the perfect summer destination for family fun."

Visitors can get a closeup look at Scotty in the CN Scotty Gallery, and check out the Paleo Lab Experience, with hands on activities to help them learn about research occurring at the Centre.

The T.rex Discovery Centre has special programing and activities in store for summer:

Theme Week Table



Jon Centre Interpreters at their theme week table as they showcase their research that covers various topics, from paleobotany to paleo art. A new theme is introduced weekly.

Tylosaurus exhibit

A species of mosasaur - Tylosaurus -were a large, predatory marine reptile closely related to modern monitor lizards and snakes. They lived 72 million years ago in a large inland sea that covered most of Saskatchewan during the late Cretaceous period.

Roughly 10 metres in length, the specimen was discovered in the hills around Lake Diefenbaker near Sask Landing Provincial Park.

Dino Days - July 21 to 23

Join in Eastend's Dino Days festivities.

Friday, July 21 - the feature film Jurassic World is playing in the TRDC Discovery Theatre at 3 p.m.

Saturday, July 22 - the TRDC opens at noon following the town's parade. A dinosaur scavenger hunt takes place from noon until closing time. There will be activity stations for kids. The feature film Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom will be playing in the Discovery Theatre at 3 p.m.

Sunday, July 23 - the feature film Jurassic World Dominion is playing in the Discovery Theatre at 3 p.m.

Talkin' 'Bout night - August 1

Join the Eastend Astronomical Club for a presentation about Astronomy: history, new research, and astrophotography in the Discovery Theatre at 7 p.m.

Celebrate Scotty's Unearthed Day

Scotty, the world's largest Tyrannosaurus rex was discovered on August 16, 1991, by high school principal Robert Gebhardt. The Centre will be marking Scotty's birthday with cupcakes, from the Friends of the Royal Saskatchewan Museum on August 16.

The Centre is also holding a birthday scavenger hunt from August 13 to 23. Participants can enter to win a dinosaur-themed gift basket and the winner will be chosen on August 25.

Paleo Lab Experience

In the Paleo Lab, create unique ecosystems with the newly added, and entertaining, interactive topography table. You can also discover new micro fossils and continue your discovery in the fossil dig stations in this very hands-on area.

The Paleo Lab is fun for all ages, and always has something new to check out.

Also new this summer is a children's Dinosaur Expedition Passport. Find fossils and do activities such as painting a replica dino tooth. Children can get stamps in a personal passport that they can take home.

Explore the Area

Explore the beautiful landscape of the Frenchman River Valley on the hiking trails situated around the Discovery Centre or uncover a new fossil in the Fossil Dig Sand Pit.

The T.rex Discovery Centre, located at #1 T-rex Drive in Eastend, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Labour Day. The Centre is an hour-and-a-half drive from Swift Current and an hour drive from Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park.

Visit www.royalsaskmuseum.ca/trex for special events and activities. Admission is by donation.

