MRI-Simmons Enhances Insights Platform, Relaunches as ‘Catalyst’
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MRI-Simmons, the leading provider of insights on the American consumer, today announced the launch of Catalyst, a consumer insights and activation engine that informs marketing strategy and streamlines the use of data to drive business results. Formerly known as the Insights Platform, Catalyst will provide clients with new features and enhancements designed to promote collaboration, improve efficiencies, and enable more effective digital and addressable activation outcomes.
Powered by MRI-Simmons’ nationally representative consumer truth set, Catalyst provides marketers with a series of modules, from consumer profiling through activation, designed to enable a self-service experience with complete transparency. The platform also boasts intuitive navigation, interactive charts that power visual storytelling, and shareable reports and dashboards designed to streamline collaboration.
“With an unmatched methodological rigor, MRI-Simmons possesses one of the few probabilistic, privacy-compliant data sets that is widely used for consumer profiling, media planning, data enrichment and activation”, said Anna Welch, President of MRI-Simmons. “These capabilities, coupled with new product innovations and the consolidation of MRI and Simmons Research products, led to the Insights platform evolving well beyond its name. Given these developments, we are proud to announce the launch of Catalyst, an insights and activation engine powered by the same trusted data that marketers have relied upon for decades.”
Among its many new and improved features, Catalyst will provide:
• Self-service activation – fulfill audiences to any DMP, DSP, SSP or addressable media
• Shareable reports and dashboards that streamline collaboration
• New Boards feature enables users to compile data visualizations from various modules within the platform
• Intuitive top line navigation aligns user experience with client workflows
• Interactive charts with custom formatting capabilities that power visual storytelling
• Updated visuals and functionality within Brand Catalyst
• Ability to display audiences by census region, state, market or county in Geo Mapping
• Improved UI and faster export capabilities within DataHaul module
• New data visualizations and streamlined analytics within Quick Reports
The upgraded Catalyst platform is available immediately to all existing Insights clients. To learn more visit mrisimmons.com/tools/catalyst-platform or contact info.ms@mrisimmons.com.
About MRI-Simmons
MRI-Simmons is the leading provider of insights on the American consumer. With transparency and methodological rigor at its foundation, MRI-Simmons makes consumer data smarter and empowers action from insights. A leader in consumer insights for over 60 years, MRI-Simmons possesses one of the few single-source, privacy-compliant data sets that is widely used for consumer profiling, media planning, data enrichment, and activation. Powered by address-based probabilistic sampling, MRI-Simmons measures real people, chosen at random to represent the US population in all its variations. The result is a nationally representative and culturally diverse data set that provides the most accurate view of the American consumer.
Catalyst, the company’s consumer insights and activation engine, informs marketing strategy and streamlines the use of data to drive business results. Built on MRI-Simmons’ nationally representative consumer truth set, Catalyst provides marketers with a series of modules, from consumer profiling through digital and addressable activation, designed to enable a self-service experience with complete transparency.
Launched as a joint venture in 2019, MRI-Simmons is co-owned by GfK and SymphonyAI Group, with GfK as the majority partner. To learn more, visit https://mrisimmons.com, or follow @MRI-Simmons on Twitter.
Matt Cumello
