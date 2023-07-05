Florida Trend Announces Legal Elite NOTABLE - Managing Partner Honorees

Inaugural Section Published in Florida Trend's July Issue

We are honored to present this inaugural section of Legal Elite NOTABLE - Managing Partners, published in Florida Trend's July issue." — Publisher David Denor

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural 2023 Florida Trend Legal Elite NOTABLE - Managing Partners special section has been published in the July issue. The section includes 90 exceptional managing partners from small and large legal firms across the state whose responsibilities range from setting the corporate vision and long-term growth strategies to overseeing day to day personnel and administrative operations.

Florida Trend invited legal firms from across the state to nominate managing partners who met specific methodology and criteria parameters. Nominations were vetted by Florida Trend and the most noteworthy managing partners were selected for their outstanding leadership and mentorship roles.

“Having served as Florida Bar President, I applaud those members who were selected for recognition as Florida Trend’s Legal Elite NOTABLE based on their leadership and commitment to excellence and professionalism,” notes Gary S. Lesser. “These managing partners are part of a distinguished group of leaders whose contributions to the legal profession are outstanding.”

“We are honored to present this inaugural section of Legal Elite NOTABLE - Managing Partners, published in Florida Trend's July issue. This honor distinguishes and recognizes this select group of attorneys for their outstanding contribution to their vocation. The section presents a short profile on each managing partner, highlighting the impact they've made to their firm, the legal profession, and the community at large,” says Publisher David Denor.

View the entire Legal Elite NOTABLE - Managing Partners roster, at www.FloridaTrend.com/Notable.

About Florida Trend

Florida Trend business magazine is read by 270,000 influential business executives, civic leaders and government officials each month. Its award-winning reporting covers regional and statewide business news, industry executives and the business sectors they represent, as well as information on Florida's lifestyle, arts and culture scene. FloridaTrend.com offers eNews alerts, covering daily morning and afternoon breaking news; Business Beat, a weekly video newscast highlighting Florida’s top business news stories; and weekly eNewsletters providing information, insight and details on Florida's growing industry sectors including health care, education, real estate, small business and movers and influencers. FloridaTrend.com attracts nearly a million pageviews and over 140,000 unique visitors each month.

