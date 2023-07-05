Pearl’s Green Door Mobile App Gets an Upgrade Adding Maintenance-Tracking Features
Our newly upgraded Green Door mobile app is part of Pearl Certification’s mission to improve the nation’s housing stock and to reduce the number of carbon emissions in the U.S. housing market.”CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATS, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pearl Certification, the national provider of independent, third-party certification of high-performing homes, has upgraded the mobile version of its Green Door app -- a virtual portal that gives homeowners the power to evaluate, document, and protect their investments in energy-efficient improvements.
Like the award-winning web-based Green Door app, the mobile version uses a points system to help homeowners evaluate the impact of high-performing energy improvements like efficient HVAC, solar, and “smart home” installations. Users can create a Home Investment Plan, connect with certified contractors, and store relevant documentation about their investment along with Pearl Certification reports and appraisal addenda.
Now, Pearl has upgraded the mobile app by adding maintenance-tracking features previously available only on the web-based version. With this upgrade, the mobile app can sync with the calendar on the user’s phone, and send an alert when a furnace filter needs to be changed, batteries need to be switched out, or any other maintenance item identified by the manufacturer or created by the homeowner.
“Our newly upgraded Green Door mobile app is part of Pearl Certification’s mission to improve the nation’s housing stock and to reduce the number of carbon emissions in the U.S. housing market,” said Rachel Davis, vice president of Pearl Certification’s Homeowner Division. “We have made the Green Door app available to users on their computer and phone, unlocking a new kind of home-improvement tool designed to help homeowners learn about their home and improve it. It is a valuable tool.”
Independent appraiser studies have found that Pearl Certified homes are selling at a 5.5 percent premium to the market. Its Certification Reports drive demand for energy improvements by making them visible at time of sale, allowing home sellers to capture the value of their investments and buyers to find the homes they want.
The Green Door app debuted in late 2020 as a consumer entryway to the Pearl Certification process. Months later, the app was honored with the inaugural PropTech Breakthrough Award for “Home Services Platform of the Year” by PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products, and services around the globe.
For more information, visit https://pearlcertification.com/
About Pearl
Pearl Certification is the gold standard in high-performing home certifications, bringing visibility to the valuable features that make them healthy, safe, comfortable, and energy- and water-efficient. Now a Public Benefit Corporation, Pearl is the only national sponsor of the U.S. Department of Energy's Home Performance with ENERGY STAR® program and is a partner with the National Association of REALTORS® Green Resource Council.
