ILO supports Indonesia’s joint labour inspection in the fishing sector to prevent forced labour at sea
The Indonesian government has been implementing several reforms to improve working conditions of fishers and prevent forced labour. Reforms include establishing joint labour inspection systems, and strengthening coordination between labour and fisheries inspectors, as well as with the Ministry of Transport.
The Oceanic Fishing Port of Belawan is known as Indonesia’s busiest seaport outside Java and ranked at the third biggest port in the country. The Port of Belawan is also the main seaport transportation gateway of import and export of various industrial products for Sumatra Island.
The joint labour inspection is conducted as follow-up to the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between MoM and MMAF which includes joint labour inspection efforts applying the Field Guide for Carrying out Labour Inspection Visits On-board Fishing Vessels. The Guide has been developed by the Ministry of Manpower, with inputs from relevant social partners and support from the ILO, as a practical guide for the joint inspection efforts.
The Guide provides guidance on inspecting the working condition on board fishing vessels, and tools for detection of forced labour on board fishing vessels. The eradication and detection of forced labour in the fishing industry is important as the 2021 Global Estimates of Modern Slavery revealed that an approximately 128,000 fishers are trapped in forced labour aboard fishing vessels in the high seas globally.
Often working on the high seas, the fishers are vulnerable to being trapped in a workplace characterised by extreme isolation, hazardousness, and gaps in regulatory oversight. Although no region of the world is spared from the scourge of forced labour, Asia and the Pacific have the highest number of people in forced labour.
Michiko Miyamoto, Country Director of the ILO for Indonesia, stated that the labour inspection field guide is an important step in ensuring more effective and coordinated labour inspections on board fishing vessels. “It needs to be complemented by other efforts at the legal and policy level to ensure that those enforcement efforts have a clear legal basis. The ILO is committed to support Indonesian government and its social partners in the implementation and dissemination of the field guide in all the fishing ports of Indonesia,” she said.
“Based on the MoU and the results of a series of pilot labour inspections that have been conducted since last year, the Ministry of Manpower, with support from the ILO, will legalize the implementation of the Field Guide in the form of Manpower Ministerial Decree so that the Field Guide can be formally used by the labour inspectors to ensure labour rights of fishers and provide better protection for fishers from forced labour at sea,” stated Muhamad Nour, National Coordinator of the ILO’s 8.7 Accelerator Lab Programme in Indonesia.
Previously, the pilot joint labour inspection had been conducted in Benoa Fishing Port of Bali and Nizam Zahman Oceanic Port of Jakarta. The next plan is to conduct the inspection activity at Probolinggo Fishing Port in East Java, located on one of the major highways across Java with a harbour that is heavily used by fishing vessels.
The ILO’s support is given through its 8.7 Accelerator Lab programme, created to accelerate progress towards the eradication of forced labour and the elimination of child labour. Target countries which have been selected to implement Multi Partner Fund’s interventions in the fisheries sector are Indonesia, South Africa and Ghana and the Democratic Republic of Congo for the mining sector.
