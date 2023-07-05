Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,228 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,006 in the last 365 days.

Drogba warns about African footballers’ dreams that turn into nightmares

Campaign

Ivorian football star, Didier Drogba, has warned young, aspiring African footballers about the dangers of exploitation and human trafficking – part of a campaign run by the International Labour Organization, the International Federation of Professional Footballers’ Associations (FIFPRO) and the Didier Drogba Foundation. The campaign aims to raise awareness of the risks facing young footballers hoping to realize their dreams of playing in the big leagues abroad.

You just read:

Drogba warns about African footballers’ dreams that turn into nightmares

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more