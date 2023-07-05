Drogba warns about African footballers’ dreams that turn into nightmares

Campaign

Ivorian football star, Didier Drogba, has warned young, aspiring African footballers about the dangers of exploitation and human trafficking – part of a campaign run by the International Labour Organization, the International Federation of Professional Footballers’ Associations (FIFPRO) and the Didier Drogba Foundation. The campaign aims to raise awareness of the risks facing young footballers hoping to realize their dreams of playing in the big leagues abroad.