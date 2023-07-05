The Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy Presents A Night at Dizzy’s – Jazz at Lincoln Center

Victor Goines Live Performance At Dizzy's Club At Jazz At Lincoln Center

The Woodlawn Suite represents an opportunity to pay homage to American leaders who made significant contributions to American society that rest at Woodlawn Cemetery.” — Victor Goines

BRONX, NY, US, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy presents A Night at Dizzy’s at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 6-9 pm. Renowned saxophonist Victor Goines will present his 13-movement work, The Woodlawn Suite, celebrating the lives of prominent New Yorkers now at rest at the historic Woodlawn Cemetery. The sounds of Madam C. J. Walker strutting down the street, Dorothy Parker raising a glass, and Cicely Tyson whispering to Miles Davis are all part of The Woodlawn Suite. A longtime member of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, and former director of the Jazz Studies Program at Northwestern University, Goines currently serves as President and CEO of Jazz St. Louis. Commissioned by the Woodlawn Conservancy to create a modern memorial, Goines composed these biographical sketches that link listeners to the lives of those who transformed our culture. Join Goines and his ensemble of creative musicians at the premiere of The Woodlawn Suite.

“The Woodlawn Suite represents an opportunity to pay homage to American leaders who made significant contributions to American society that rest at Woodlawn Cemetery,” said Victor Goines, a native of New Orleans. “‘The New Orleans Function’, a dirge and up-tempo song, commemorates all who have departed this world and gone to a better place. The closer in this 13-movement work, ‘Woodlawn,' is a reminder of how peaceful and comforting the cemetery and its history are and will continue to be.”

The intimate Dizzy’s Club at Lincoln Center offers panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline and soars above the expansive view of New York City’s Central Park. Dizzy’s Club is located inside the Deutsche Bank Center, 10 Columbus Circle, on the 5th floor. All tickets include passed hors d’oeuvres, a served entrée with a choice of branzino or short ribs, followed by dessert. An open bar with beer, wine and soft drinks will also be available. Tickets are for cabaret seating, and guests will receive a CD of The Woodlawn Suite. Donors of $250 or more will be listed as event sponsors.

Goines’ creative ensemble of musicians featured on the recording includes:

Brass: Jami Dauber, John Fedchock, Victor Goines, Wycliffe Gordon, Eric Miller, Marcus Printup, Kenny Rampton, Jennifer Wharton and Liesl Whitaker

Rhythm: Bobby Allende, Carlos Henrigues, Carlos Maldonado, Jason Marsalis, Yasushi Nakamara, Carlos Padron, Oscar Rosignolli and Manuel Valera

Woodwinds: Victor Goines, Sarah Hanahan, Chris Lewis, Lauren Sevian and Alexa Tarantino

“The Woodlawn Suite illustrates the Woodlawn Conservancy’s commitment to memorializing individuals in a creative way,” said Susan Olsen, Director of Historical Services for the Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy. “The Woodlawn Suite provides a way for our visitors to take the memorials home with them.”

Tickets can be purchased at bit.ly/3X0w3SH.

For additional information, email mventrudo@woodlawn.org or call 718-408-5624.

About The Woodlawn Conservancy:

The Woodlawn Conservancy is the 501c3 not-for-profit support organization for the Woodlawn Cemetery. The primary purpose of the Woodlawn Conservancy is to preserve and interpret the Woodlawn Cemetery (est 1863), a 400-acre National Historic Landmark and Level II Arboretum. Our mission is accomplished through a robust schedule of public programs and the use of the cemetery as an outdoor learning lab. The Conservancy’s signature program is Bridge to Crafts Careers, a workforce development initiative where young people 16-24 are introduced to careers in historic preservation, with intensive training that leads to entry-level positions in masonry and landscape restoration and maintenance. Throughout the year, the Conservancy hosts concerts, author’s talks, and a series of thematic tours designed for students, affinity groups, and the general public. These programs celebrate the legacy of the individuals in Woodlawn’s care, the inventory of trees, and the architects and artisans that created the significant memorials on our grounds. For more information, visit www.woodlawn.org.

About The Woodlawn Cemetery:

Established in 1863 and spanning 400 acres, The Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, New York, is one of the nation’s most distinguished historic cemeteries and a certified Level II Arboretum. In 2011, Woodlawn was designated a National Historic Landmark for its singular importance in the history of the nation and New York City. Woodlawn is also an active cemetery with ongoing burials and funeral services, and more than 310,000 individuals are memorialized on its grounds. Woodlawn is one of the nation's finest examples of a 19th-century garden cemetery. Its monuments represent some of the best memorial art and architecture in the nation, including nearly 1,300 private mausoleums designed by some of the most prominent architects of the 20th century. The Woodlawn Cemetery is open to the public free of charge 365 days a year from 8:30 am - 4:30 pm. For more information, visit www.woodlawn.org.