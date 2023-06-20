JAM WITH THE GREATS AT WOODLAWN’S “JAZZ CORNER”

Susan E. Wagner High School Jazz Band receives 2nd place in Ellington Jazz Band Competition

Susan E. Wagner High School Jazz Band Concert – Friday, June 23, 2023 at 12:00 PM

BRONX, NY, US, June 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This week The Woodlawn Cemetery and Conservancy will honor those who made America’s sound. A gem for jazz lovers, Woodlawn is known for its “Jazz Corner,” which draws visitors from across the nation and around the world every year. Edward Kennedy “Duke” Ellington, Miles Davis, Max Roach, and many jazz greats can be found here. As the historic site where many members of the jazz community are memorialized, Woodlawn is proud to honor the musicians, composers and producers who created the quintessential American music—jazz.

On Friday, June 23 at 12:00 PM, join us for a special jazz concert by the Susan E. Wagner High School Jazz Band in Woodlawn Cemetery’s famed Jazz Corner. This spectacular bunch of high school students won second-prize in this year’s prestigious Essentially Ellington Competition sponsored by Jazz at Lincoln Center. Come to enjoy the music as we celebrate Woodlawn’s rich jazz heritage. No reservations required.

About The Woodlawn Cemetery

Established in 1863 and spanning 400 acres, The Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx, New York, is one of the nation’s most distinguished historic cemeteries and a certified Level II Arboretum. In 2011, Woodlawn was designated a National Historic Landmark for its singular importance in the history of the nation and New York City. Woodlawn is also an active cemetery with ongoing burials and funeral services, and more than 310,000 individuals are memorialized on its grounds. Woodlawn is one of the nation's finest examples of a 19th-century garden cemetery. Its monuments represent some of the best memorial art and architecture in the nation, including nearly 1,300 private mausoleums designed by some of the most prominent architects of the 20th century. The Woodlawn Cemetery is open to the public free of charge 365 days a year from 8:30 am - 4:30 pm. Woodlawn is the last stop on the 4 Train. The Cemetery is also accessible from the Metro North Railroad Harlem Line (Woodlawn Station). By car, Woodlawn can be reached via the E. 233rd St Exit off of the Major Deegan (#12) and the Bronx River Parkway (#10). For more information, visit www.woodlawn.org

About the Woodlawn Conservancy

The Woodlawn Conservancy provides educational programs for students and the public, engaging a strong volunteer corps and working to present the extraordinary collection of monument and plantings found on the 400-acre site of The Woodlawn Cemetery. This mission is accomplished through the support of individuals and organizations who desire to preserve Woodlawn’s beauty and history for the enjoyment of future generations, thereby, investing in the future by preserving the past. For more information, visit www.woodlawn.org