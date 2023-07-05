Skyworks Aeronautics Hawk 5 Flying Demonstrator Prepares to Take to the Air
We are looking forward to converting our LOI orders to firm orders once the Hawk demonstrator is flying”CHICAGO, IL, U.S.A., July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyworks Aeronautics Corp. (“Skyworks”), the global leader in gyronautics, announced that it has received financing from Plavo More SPV, LLC and has started work to prepare a flying demonstrator for its Hawk 5 aircraft.
The Hawk 5 Gyroplane
The Hawk 5 employs a free-spinning rotor to provide lift and an airplane engine for thrust, which differentiates it from the limitations of more traditional aircraft. The Hawk 5 allows for runway-independent operations. By utilizing a high power, pre-rotation system while on the ground, the Hawk 5 is capable of take-off from almost anywhere.
However, the Hawk 5 gyroplane boasts a number of benefits over the helicopter. In flight, the Hawk 5 is much safer. The unpowered rotor is always in autorotation, so in the unlikely event of an engine failure, the Hawk 5’s rotor continues to autorotate. This maintains a normal glidepath despite engine failure, keeping the pilot in complete control and enabling a very low speed touchdown.
Additionally, since there is no requirement for helicopter antitorque transmission systems, the Hawk 5 reduces both cost and complexity of both manufacture and operations. At the same time, it significantly increases mission reliability while providing operators greater levels of safety. With its simple but sophisticated aircraft design, the Hawk 5 benefits from operating much like a fixed-wing aircraft, making it a true one-of-a-kind reliable aviation workhorse.
The Future of Aviation
It’s clear that the Hawk 5 has numerous benefits over helicopters, and Skyworks has customers that are interested in acquiring the Hawk 5 via firm orders once the demonstrator is flying (see our recent announcement regarding a 200 Hawk 5 LOI order from Turkey): “We are looking forward to converting our LOI orders to firm orders once the Hawk demonstrator is flying,” according to Green Otomasyon Enerjil’s board member, Mr. Yunus Nurilier.
The Hawk aircraft that Skyworks is upgrading and preparing for flight demonstrations has flown previously, including an 8 weeklong security mission for the Utah Olympic Public Safety Command (“UOPSC”) during the Winter Olympic Games. It was the only rotorcraft that stayed 100% mission ready.
Investing in Safety
Paul J. Alar, President and Founder of Plavo More, explains, “Often investors confuse ‘no competition’ with new, leading-edge, technology. Many times, that simply is not the case. Although simple in concept, the Skyworks Hawk 5 aircraft is a biproduct of decades of incremental improvement protected by numerous patents. The end result is a product that is cheaper to build, cheaper to operate, and most importantly, safer to fly than a helicopter.”
Moreover, Jennifer A. Alou, Plavo More’s Director of Business Development states, “Plavo More is clearly a performance-driven fund; however, our expectations are that our capital will help create solutions that are beneficial to all, whether or not they are the end user of the product(s) we are financing.”
“The Skyworks Team is very excited to move this exciting and transformative aircraft capability forward,” stated Skyworks CEO and Co-Founder, Brig. General (Ret) John E. Michel. “The ability to showcase the Hawk 5’s operating performance first-hand brings us one very large step closer to our goal of being the first company to commercialize gyrocraft at scale,” Michel added.
About Plavo More, SPV LLC
The Plavo More, SPV management team has almost 100 years of combined experience managing capital through all market cycles. Plavo More’s sister fund was ranked number one in the world in its category multiple times.
About Skyworks Aeronautics
Skyworks Aeronautics is the world leader in the science and technology of gyronautics, focusing on the design and development of high-performance gyroplanes. Skyworks gyroplanes provide more affordable, safer, and higher performance alternatives for runway-independent aircraft.
Skyworks has more than 40 patents with several more underway, all obtained in an effort to radically change not only the way gyroplanes are perceived, but also the way they are utilized. From mass personnel transportation, agriculture, defense, police and border protection to changing the economies of developing nations, Skyworks' goal is to change the nature of vertical flight. For more information about the company, its products, and individual members of the Skyworks team, visit www.skyworks-aero.com.
