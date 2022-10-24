Skyworks Aeronautics Receives Order for 200 Hawk 5 Turboprop Aircraft
This truly is a best-in-class aircraft and we are excited to be working with Skyworks to bring this platform to Turkey”CHICAGO, IL, U.S.A., October 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyworks Aeronautics Corp. (“Skyworks”), the global leader in gyronautics, announced that it has received an LOI order for 200 of its’ Hawk 5 turboprop aircraft destined for use by the public institutions throughout the country of Turkey. The Hawk 5’s will be outfitted for various uses with various options, including Patrol, Transport, Medevac, etc… The LOI orders will convert into purchase contracts as the options as well as delivery dates are determined.
The Hawk 5 gyroplane uses a free-spinning rotor to provide lift and an airplane engine for thrust. Utilizing high power, pre-rotation system while on the ground, the Hawk 5 is capable of take-off from almost anywhere, allowing for runway independent operations. In flight, the unpowered rotor is always in autorotation, so in the unlikely event of an engine failure, the Hawk 5’s rotor continues to autorotate, providing a normal glidepath, keeping the pilot in complete control and enabling a very low speed touchdown. Since there is no requirement for antitorque transmission systems, the Hawk 5 reduces both cost and complexity and significantly increases mission reliability, while providing operators greater levels of safety. With its simple but sophisticated aircraft design, the Hawk 5 benefits from operating much like fixed wing aircraft, making it a true one-of-a-kind reliable aviation workhorse.
Due to the above benefits vs helicopters, the customer has been interested in acquiring 200 gyroplanes. With its combination of safety and true five seat capacity, only the Hawk 5 gyroplane was able to meet their minimum payload and capacity requirements.
Brigadier Gen. (Ret) John Michel, who is Co-Founder, Director and CEO of Skyworks stated “The Skyworks team is thrilled that our partners from Turkey have selected our Hawk 5 gyroplane to deliver a safe, efficient, and cost-effective aircraft solution to public institutions across their nation. Leveraging the inherent versatility of this unique aircraft platform, Turkish operators from diverse departments will now be better equipped to execute their missions with greater reliability, lower cost, and unparalleled safety”
Mr. Yunus Nuriler, a Board Member of Green Otomasyon Enerji, who had previously worked with the Turkish National Police and who arranged the order said “With leading design, excellent safety characteristics and payload capacity, the Hawk 5 meets all of the requirements of our customer. This truly is a best-in-class aircraft and we are excited to be working with Skyworks to bring this platform to Turkey”
As per the signed LOI, Mr. Nuriler and Skyworks will also set up distribution rights in Turkey for the Hawk 5 and the parties may discuss other regions in the future.
British Army Air Corps Captain (Ret), Barry Jones, Skyworks’ Director of Aviation Operations and Chief Pilot and who previously oversaw UK Special Forces Rotary Aerial Surveillance Operations stated that “Flight Operations benefit greatly from the knowledge that the equipment needed, is safe, robust, and reliable. When considering aviation support, these three key attributes are paramount. The customer will now be able to conduct a wide range of operations with the knowledge that their air assets can be relied upon, are highly flexible, and offer the highest levels of safety. Skyworks is looking forward to delivering this step change improvement in capability.”
As per prior announcements, Skyworks is also currently working on going public via SPAC.
About Skyworks Aeronautics
Skyworks Aeronautics is the world leader in the science and technology of gyronautics, focusing on the design and development of high-performance gyroplanes. Skyworks gyroplanes provide more affordable, safer, and higher performance alternatives for runway-independent aircraft.
Skyworks has more than 40 patents with several more underway, all obtained in an effort to radically change not only the way gyroplanes are perceived, but also the way they are utilized. From mass personnel transportation, agriculture, defense, police and border protection to changing the economies of developing nations, Skyworks' goal is to change the nature of vertical flight. For more information about the company, its products, and individual members of the Skyworks team, visit www.skyworks-aero.com
