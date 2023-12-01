Alternative Environmental Technologies to Present at U.N. COP28 Climate Change Summit
We are thrilled to have this opportunity to participate in this very important discussion with the goal of lowering carbon emissions”RENO, NV, U.S.A., December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alternative Environmental Technologies Holdings Corp. (“AET”) will be presenting at the United Nations Climate Change Summit, COP28, taking place in Dubai from November 30th to December 12, 2023.
— Steve G. Stevanovich, Lonford Global Chairman & AET Executive Director
AET Director, Mr. Masoud Emami, who represents the controlling shareholder of AET, will appear on two panels, both of which will discuss the clean energy transition. The first panel will discuss “Venture Capital for Climate Solutions” and will take place on December 3rd. The second panel will take place on December 4th and will focus on various clean energy technologies that can provide the best opportunities for advancing the clean energy transition.
Amongst other topics, Mr. Emami will discuss AET’s Sulfex™ technology, a unique technology and process of removing sulfur and similar undesirable impurities from distillates. It is much safer than the traditionally used hydro-desulfurization (“HDS”) processes and plants since Sulfex™ does not use high temperatures and pressures that are typical with HDS. Instead, Sulfex™ removes Sulfur from hydrocarbon fuels at substantially lower and safer temperatures and pressures. It massively reduces the CO2 emissions generated from HDS and supporting processes like steam methane reforming. The CO2 reduction varies between 70% and 90% for typical applications. It eliminates the toxic H2S generated by HDS processes. Also, because of the low temperatures and pressures it is believed that gas flaring will be significantly reduced. Sulfex™ does not use exotic, high maintenance precious metal catalysts nor does it utilize troublesome & high maintenance cavitation or ultrasonic process equipment unlike other oxidative desulfurization processes.
The process has been independently verified by the U.S. Department of Energy's Argonne National Labs (www.anl.gov) with mass and energy balances validated by two major EPC’s and has also been beta tested in Thailand.
Lonford Global Chairman and AET Executive Director, Steve Stevanovich stated “We are thrilled to have this opportunity to participate in this very important discussion with the goal of lowering carbon emissions.”
About Alternative Environmental Technologies
Alternative Environmental Technologies (“AET”) is an environmental technology company dedicated to comprehensive cost-effective solutions to environmental problems centering on the processing and usage of hydrocarbons. AET has numerous worldwide patents and patent applications.
Using its protected technologies, AET has developed products that provide economical ways to address the increasingly stringent environmental and emission regulations globally to:
• Remove as much as 99.9% reductions of all sulfur compounds found in existing high sulfur fuels and middle distillates sourced from various refineries;
• Enhance combustion efficiency of fuel oil for industrial furnaces and boilers;
• Substitute water for expensive light distillates (i.e. diesel) in producing heavy fuel oil (HFO);
• Reduce Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions, the key hurdle to global adoption of biofuel and biodiesel-based products; and
• Remove sulfur from petroleum in ways that are both more economical as well as more environmentally friendly than methods in current use.
