GR8 People Exceeds First Half Expectations for 2023
Triple-digit growth reinforces the value of The Everyone Platform™PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- GR8 People, the leading talent acquisition platform to source, attract, engage and hire every workforce type in one seamless experience, announced exceptional performance in the first half of 2023 surpassing expectations with an impressive growth rate of 139%. Additionally, the company received numerous Summer Award badges by business technology review platform G2 for High Performer CRM and the prestigious Users Love Us badge.
“GR8 People's outstanding first half results, combined with our unprecedented Q1 performance, validate the significant returns generated from our investments in The Everyone Platform™, said Diane Smith, CEO of GR8 People. “We are purposefully driving the growth of our business; carefully balancing immediate execution with a steadfast long-term vision.”
GR8 People First Half confidence is based on several key factors:
• The Everyone Platform™ Success
The Everyone Platform™ is a total talent acquisition platform that solves the most critical problem in the HR tech space - the unification of multiple siloed tools into a seamless hiring experience. A hiring experience that moves beyond worker-type and technology silos, offering companies a platform that can advance their business in today’s changing ways of work.
• Outstanding Financial Results
The company exceeded its plan, posting 139% first-half growth, demonstrating the company’s strategy is working. New marquee customers include a recognized leader in the death care industry, the largest privately owned business jet service provider in the world, a multinational food processing company specializing in producing private label packaged foods, a pioneering and innovative provider of market-leading workforce solutions and healthcare staffing services, a nationally ranked recruitment process outsourcing firm and others benefiting from a cutting-edge platform that propels their business forward amidst the evolving dynamics of today's work environment.
• G2 Summer Badges…Again!
GR8 People is honored to once again be a Leader in the influential G2 Summer 2023 report and we are especially proud to earn the Users Love Us badge yet again. We're immensely grateful for the support of our customers who took the time to leave us such positive G2 reviews, as your contribution has been instrumental in helping us achieve this feat.
G2 validation comes in the form of customer reviews and high rankings of the GR8 People Everyone Platform™: The G2 Summer 2023 Grid® Reports are based on unique algorithms that calculate, in real-time, customer satisfaction and market presence scores. For its Summer 2023 Report, GR8 People proudly earned badges for High Performer Enterprise CRM (Candidate Relationship Management) and the prestigious Users Love Us. Read more verified reviews detailing GR8 People customer satisfaction. As one reviewer writes, “They just get it right. Period.”
About GR8 People
GR8 People is for everyone in recruitment who wants to do their job better, faster and more simply. Our global technology platform sources, attracts, engages and hires every workforce type in one experience that’s seamless, boundless and effortless. Built with best-in-class, automated workflows, it helps every user perform at their best.
