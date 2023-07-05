Gohlke Pools Celebrates 65 years Serving Denton County
Gohlke Pools was established in 1958 and recently celebrated its 65th anniversary of serving Denton County pool owners.DENTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Gohlke Pools was established in 1958 by Gene Gohlke and Bert Moore, and recently celebrated its 65th anniversary of serving Denton County pool owners. The company, then named Royal Pools, constructed many commercial and residential pools still around today. Gohlke bought the business in 1963 and the name eventually changed to Gohlke Pool Supply.
Gene and his son Matt formed a partnership in 1985, Gohlke Custom Pools. In 1992, Matt purchased Gohlke Pool Supply and the remaining 50% of Gohlke Custom Pools. In 2018, the service department expanded with the purchase of a 21,500 square foot service center in Denton. The addition includes a state-of-the-art training center to help meet the ambitious standards that Gohlke Pools sets for customer service.
Today, the third generation of the Gohlke family helps Matt continue the legacy of the business. For several years, Matt’s two sons, Connor Gohlke, New Pool Designer/Consultant, and Grant Gohlke, Inventory Manager, have worked to learn different facets of the family business. Currently, the company is led by Nick Day, General Manager, and Zach Duhamell, Assistant General Manager.
According to Mr. Day, "Gohlke Pools will continue its 65 years and counting commitment to providing the highest quality products and services for the backyard and surpassing our client's expectations. In addition, we want to keep being the best place to work for our staff."
With over 80 staff members, Gohlke Pools offers custom designed freeform and geometric swimming pools, weekly maintenance pool service options, pool equipment repair, renovations, hot tubs, and many outdoor living backyard upgrades such as shade structures, outdoor kitchens, fire pits, patios, and decks. The retail pool supplies store and showroom located at 909 Dallas Drive in Denton are open 7 days a week throughout most of the year. Recently, Gohlke Pools was selected by Pool and Spa News as the #7 Pool Service company for 2022 and the #17 Pool Builder for 2023 in the United States.
“We are honored to have been so highly ranked by Pool and Spa News,” said Matt Gohlke, President of Gohlke Pools. “It is a tribute to our entire staff, who always does their best to put the client first in making sure that their pool needs are taken care of.”
Committed to education in order to provide the most advanced knowledge and solutions to assist clients, Gohlke Pools tries to serve as a one-stop-shop for pool care and new pool construction in Denton County. We hope you will come by the retail pool supplies store and celebrate this very special anniversary year with us.
For more information, please visit gohlkepools.com or call 940-384-POOL.
