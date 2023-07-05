Injured Hiker Carried Down Webster Jackson Trail

CONTACT:

Sergeant Glen Lucas

CO Ted Malagodi

603-788-4850

603-271-3361

July 5, 2023

Bean’s Grant, NH – A Massachusetts woman suffered a leg injury after slipping and falling while hiking on the Webster Jackson-Mount Jackson Branch Trail.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on July 3, 2023, 32-year-old Brynne Quinlan of Somerville, Massachusetts, was coming down the Webster Jackson Trail after trying to complete a day loop hike from the AMC Highland Center in Crawford Notch.

Quinlan slipped on a wet-rock section of the trail and injured her leg. Her injury was severe enough that she was not able to continue on her own and called 911 for assistance. This initiated a response from New Hampshire Fish and Game and Search and Rescue volunteers.

Volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team and Appalachian Mountain Club Employees responded to the call and carried up a litter and medical supplies to assist in the carry out of Quinlan.

Rescue personnel reached Quinlan on the trail approximately 2 miles up from Webster Jackson Trailhead at approximately 8:20 p.m. Quinlan was treated and packaged into the litter and carried down the trail by volunteers and Conservation Officers. The rescue team arrived at the trailhead with Quinlan at approximately 11:20 p.m.