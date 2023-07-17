BRAVAS LLC Acquires Avid Home Theater to Strengthen Services in San Francisco Market
As the largest and only national luxury custom integrator, Bravas works with you and your team to deliver unrivaled technology solutions that elevate any space.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, July 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BRAVAS LLC, the nation’s premier installer of smart systems for luxury homes, is excited to welcome Micah Brown, Ted Liu, Scott Azarnoff, and the whole Avid Home Theater team to expand the Bravas Experience in the Bay Area and Northern California.
BRAVAS is based in Overland Park, Kansas, has locations in 12 states, annual revenues of $80 million, and a team of more than 300 professionals. This highly talented team includes designers, engineers, installers, technicians, and programmers who have earned hundreds of industry awards and certifications. As a result, BRAVAS possesses the unique ability to service clients’ homes throughout the US. This includes new construction, remodeling, and retrofits in primary and vacation homes or relocation.
“With the addition of Avid Home Theater, we are doubling our commitment to the Bay Area and strengthening an already industry-leading team,” said Jason Roberts, Regional General Manager of Bravas West Region. “The Avid Home Theater team has an incredible track record of exceptional service and delivering first-rate customer experience. Combining them with our team expands our ability to offer the Bravas experience and service to more homes in the area.”
“We are excited to combine our business with the existing Bravas San Francisco team to offer complete service and solutions to more customers throughout Northern California,” said Micah. “We are passionate about serving customers and ensuring they have the best experience possible, which fits perfectly with Bravas.”
“For all of us at Avid, this is the logical next step in the journey we have been on for so many years: Building the premier Custom Integration firm in the San Francisco market,” said Ted Liu, co-founder of Avid Home Theater.
About BRAVAS LLC
BRAVAS is a leading national technology integrator providing Beautiful Places and Smart Spaces where its customers live, work, and play. Focused on the luxury market, BRAVAS completes over 4,000 residential and commercial projects annually from 13 locations across 38 states and nearly 700 cities.

