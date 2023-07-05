Italian Fed Conti Melds Music with Noam Chomsky’s Lectures in His Newest Release
In an interview about his newest release with The Noam Chomsky Music Project, Italian artist Fed Conti discusses how he was introduced and interpreted Noam Chomsky's teachings.
The Noam Chomsky Music Project is run by the label Synesthesia Media, and is a global and expansive effort to disseminate American linguist Noam Chomsky’s lectures and amplify his voice in an innovative way, delivering his words through one of the most universally powerful artforms: Music.
The music project’s goal is to preserve and celebrate Chomsky’s outlook on the world. Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, dozens of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of Chomsky’s lectures, which Synesthesia Media spent over a year building.
Born as Federico Conti, Conti grew up as a jazz-rock musician playing Hammond Organ, Piano and Keyboards. He became known as Fed Conti when he began his work as a contemporary music producer.
Before Conti began working on The Noam Chomsky Music Project he had no prior experience with Noam Chomsky’s work before working on this release, he said.
“I grew up as a humble boy from the Italian countryside, but I learned more about [Chomsky] during the course of the work,” Conti said.
To create the release, Conti first broke down Chomsky’s voice from his lectures into manageable pieces, he said. This changed how he approached the creation of this release, and he used small sound samples to elevate his music.
“The highly apocalyptic content of the phrases I chose to sample from [Chomsky] led me to choose a more underground musical path, free from clichés,” Conti said.
“Noamorpha” by Fed Conti for The Noam Chomsky Music Project is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify on July 7th.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Noam Chomsky Music Project:
The Noam Chomsky Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is an expansive international effort to bolster Noam Chomsky’s ideas with passion and aesthetics. This project is the first of this scale—both in size and reach—to combine music with Chomsky’s work.
