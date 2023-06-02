Kentucky Musician Ronald Jenkees Collaborates with Investigative Reporter Ian Urbina to Confront Ocean Issues Head On
Through this project, I definitely see our oceans as less of a vast and beautiful place but something that’s more-so under constant attack on a really large scale.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kentucky-based musician Ronald Jenkees has recently teamed up with investigative reporter Ian Urbina to draw attention to human rights and environmental abuses at sea for the The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, he said in an interview.
— Ronald Jenkees, The Outlaw Ocean Music Project
The Outlaw Ocean Music Project, run by the label Synesthesia Media, is a global and expansive effort to disseminate The Outlaw Ocean Project’s investigative journalism to a broader audience by releasing music inspired by offshore reporting.
Spanning genres from classical to hip-hop to electronic, hundreds of musicians from around the world have joined the effort. Many of the artists who participate in the project draw from an audio archive of field recordings captured by Urbina while reporting offshore.
Jenkees is an independent musician from Louisville, KY who first gained recognition for his entertaining YouTube videos that showcased his lively and improvisational style. These videos often featured him spontaneously playing over his own compositions which often blend electronic, hip-hop, rock and funk elements. With a total of five self-produced albums, Jenkees has accumulated hundreds of millions of streams across various digital platforms and over 86 million views on YouTube. He maintains a dedicated fanbase and continues to connect with them via YouTube, Patreon and through continued official releases.
Upon reading The Outlaw Ocean Project’s journalism, Jenkees was shocked by the blatant and repeated environmental and human rights abuses that occurred at sea, he said.
“The systematic nature of it is disturbing,” Jenkees said. “I was saddened by the impact it has on coastal communities who are unable to protect their own ecosystems.”
By working on the project he began to see the ocean as less of a vast yet beautiful place, but something that was under constant attack on a larger scale, he said.
“During the production (of the single), I regularly rewatched some unsettling videos pertaining to the project,” Jenkees said. “It zapped me back into reality - the lawlessness of it all and the disregard for life.”
With his single “Outlaw” Jenkees set out to encapsulate the urgency and gravity of these situations. It was a challenge to capture these problems as they are so far-reaching, but ultimately he created a song where at the end the ocean would persist and survive after humanity was gone, he said, “but part of me hopes it's the calm we can have after some serious intervention on our part.”
“Outlaw” by Ronald Jenkees is available in all stores, including Apple Music, YouTube, and Spotify.
Synesthesia Media announces new waves of releases monthly on its social media.
About The Outlaw Ocean Project:
The Outlaw Ocean Project is a non-profit journalism organization founded by Ian Urbina that produces investigative stories about environmental and human rights concerns at sea globally. The project seeks to not only produce polished, narrative investigative journalism, but also to amplify that reportage by converting it into other mediums to reach new audiences all over the world.
