The Parker Avery Group Expands Global Goodwill Outreach
Consulting firm continues Jamaican entrepreneurial program with RetailROI and broadens goodwill efforts to Pune, India
I am thrilled to work for a firm that places a high priority on goodwill efforts where we can make meaningful improvements in children’s lives.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Parker Avery Group, a leading retail and consumer brand consulting and analytics firm, announces the expansion of its global goodwill outreach.
In early 2021, Parker Avery began a partnership with the Retail Orphan Initiative (RetailROI) by sponsoring the charitable organization’s Super Saturday event. As a precursor to the National Retail Federation’s annual Big Show in New York City, Super Saturday draws retailers and technology companies together to raise funds for specific goodwill projects and build awareness about impoverished children and orphans throughout the globe.
Since Parker Avery’s initial sponsorship, the firm has developed an entrepreneurial coaching and funding program, focused on Chapelton, Jamaica. Now in its third year, the Jamaican Entrepreneur Development Initiative (or “JEDI”) program has seed funded a dozen small businesses to drive economic development in Jamaica's interior region.
Last month, members of Parker Avery’s leadership team joined RetailROI, along with a handful of other retail colleagues and their families, on a trip to Chapelton. The main purpose of the trip was twofold. First, the group visited local schools, painted the exterior of an elementary school, and collaborated on future projects. The second goal was to become acquainted with candidates for Parker Avery’s 2023 JEDI program, which begins in August.
“This is my third trip to Chapelton, and each time I leave a bit of my heart in that beautiful part of the world,” says Tricia Gustin, Senior Director of Marketing for Parker Avery. “The people and kids we meet in that area are so full of hope, despite such grim living circumstances. I am thrilled to work for a firm that places a high priority on goodwill efforts where we can make meaningful improvements in children’s lives.”
Across the globe, Parker Avery’s India-based analytics team recently visited Mamata Bal Sadan, an institution for destitute orphans in Pune. At Mamata Bal Sadan, the team spent time with over 60 young girls, playing chess and other games, as well as discussing life, educational, and career experiences.
“These fearless girls shared their dreams, asked us questions, and then proceeded to amaze us with remarkably interesting chess moves, leading to a 2-0 score,” quipped Dinesh Helwade, Senior Director of Analytics. “What’s even more impressive is they were able to defeat us in chess despite no access to training or resources.” The visit coincided with a day’s walk in Pandharpur Wari, an annual 800-year-old pilgrimage that grows up to a million devotees (Warkaris) over 10 days and is the world’s largest walk and people gathering.
In both Chapelton and Pune, several of Parker Avery’s team members have personally committed to sponsoring the academic expenses of specific disadvantaged children. Parker Avery's teams also donated books to Mamata Bal Sadan and the Chapelton Branch Library.
