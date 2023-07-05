Sweet Reward for Kickass Americans Who Do More Good Earn Double Travel Rewards
In Life You Get...What You Give...Kickass for Good...Join The Most Rewarding Club!”SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund meaningful kid work program (The Sweetest Gigs); and earn $2500 travel gift card.
Meet 8 of 10 Qualifications to earn a second $2500 travel gift card.
Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "We love to reward talented Americans who Kickass for GOOD!"
Parents participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn generous travel saving rewards.
Carlos Cymerman, "We love to help single parents who successfully participate in our referral program; earn sweet trips to gift their kids. And create equal access to fun!"
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).
Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"
Recruiting for Good is launching a new pre-teen gig; preparing kids to enter the workforce and help them land their first job. www.Land1stJob.com
