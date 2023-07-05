Submit Release
Sweet Reward for Kickass Americans Who Do More Good Earn Double Travel Rewards

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund kid mentoring program and earn travel gift card; are you exceptional earn double travel rewards www.KickassforGood.com

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good helps companies find talented professionals and generates proceeds to make a positive impact www.RecruitingforGood.com

We are recruiting for good to help talented Americans land sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to fund work programs preparing US kids for tomorrow's jobs. We celebrate USA everyday.

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals, generates proceeds to make a positive impact; and rewards referrals to companies hiring with travel.

In Life You Get...What You Give...Kickass for Good...Join The Most Rewarding Club!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (R4Good) helps companies find talented professionals; and generates proceeds to make a positive impact.

Recruiting for Good launches sweet reward for exceptional Americans who do more good; earn double travel rewards.

Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund meaningful kid work program (The Sweetest Gigs); and earn $2500 travel gift card.

Meet 8 of 10 Qualifications to earn a second $2500 travel gift card.

Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "We love to reward talented Americans who Kickass for GOOD!"

Parents participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn generous travel saving rewards.

Carlos Cymerman, "We love to help single parents who successfully participate in our referral program; earn sweet trips to gift their kids. And create equal access to fun!"

About

Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You+Community Too. To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com

Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life. Sweet kids work on creative design, drawing, and writing gigs (9 to 15 years old).

Our Sweet Mission is to teach kids that "There are NO Free lunches in life...but when you put a little effort you will always...Party for Good!"

Recruiting for Good is launching a new pre-teen gig; preparing kids to enter the workforce and help them land their first job. www.Land1stJob.com

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
