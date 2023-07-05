Personal Sommeliers Reports Record Revenue
Quarterly revenue increased 114.3%, while the number of events increased 47.1% and their National Talent Pool grew to 2,180 Food & Beverage Professionals.
With more than 2,000 Food & Beverage Professionals located in 30 markets, we're well equipped to provide Party Hosts & Event Planners with the Day-of-Event Talent needed to make their party special. "LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Sommeliers Inc. (https://personalsommeliers.com) announced today results of their second quarter operations.
— Robert Smith, President & Master Sommelier
Quarterly revenue increased 114.3% over the same quarter last year, while the number of events increased 47.1%. Their National Talent Pool at the end of the quarter was 2,180 Food & Beverage Professionals. (Personal Sommeliers is privately-held and does not disclose financial details.)
“Parties are back! After several years of sluggish demand, Do-it-Yourself Party Hosts are dusting-off the patio furniture & firing-up the barbecue, as they once again welcome friends & family into their homes for celebration,” said Robert Smith, President & Master Sommelier.
He added "With more than 2,000 top Food & Beverage Professionals located in 30 markets across the United States, we're well equipped to provide Party Hosts & Event Planners with the Day-of-Event Servers, Bartenders, Chefs, Event Coordinators and Sommeliers needed to make their party special."
About Personal Sommeliers
Personal Sommeliers is the premier online platform connecting top Do-it-Yourself Party Hosts with top Food & Beverage Professionals.
Spend more time with your Guests and less time in the kitchen, behind the bar or answering the front door by hiring Day-of-Event talent for your Party at a fraction of the cost of catering.
WATCH OUR VIDEO: https://youtu.be/PBsUoIJ1khE
Personal Sommeliers serves major metropolitan markets throughout the United States, including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, Riverside, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa and Washington D.C.
