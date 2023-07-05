Submit Release
News Search

There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 464,804 in the last 365 days.

Personal Sommeliers Reports Record Revenue

Day-of-Event Food & Beverage Professionals

Quarterly revenue increased 114.3%, while the number of events increased 47.1% and their National Talent Pool grew to 2,180 Food & Beverage Professionals.

With more than 2,000 Food & Beverage Professionals located in 30 markets, we’re well equipped to provide Party Hosts & Event Planners with the Day-of-Event Talent needed to make their party special. ”
— Robert Smith, President & Master Sommelier
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal Sommeliers Inc. (https://personalsommeliers.com) announced today results of their second quarter operations.

Quarterly revenue increased 114.3% over the same quarter last year, while the number of events increased 47.1%. Their National Talent Pool at the end of the quarter was 2,180 Food & Beverage Professionals. (Personal Sommeliers is privately-held and does not disclose financial details.)

“Parties are back! After several years of sluggish demand, Do-it-Yourself Party Hosts are dusting-off the patio furniture & firing-up the barbecue, as they once again welcome friends & family into their homes for celebration,” said Robert Smith, President & Master Sommelier.

He added “With more than 2,000 top Food & Beverage Professionals located in 30 markets across the United States, we’re well equipped to provide Party Hosts & Event Planners with the Day-of-Event Servers, Bartenders, Chefs, Event Coordinators and Sommeliers needed to make their party special.”

About Personal Sommeliers

Personal Sommeliers is the premier online platform connecting top Do-it-Yourself Party Hosts with top Food & Beverage Professionals.

Spend more time with your Guests and less time in the kitchen, behind the bar or answering the front door by hiring Day-of-Event talent for your Party at a fraction of the cost of catering.

WATCH OUR VIDEO: https://youtu.be/PBsUoIJ1khE

Personal Sommeliers serves major metropolitan markets throughout the United States, including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, Riverside, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa and Washington D.C.

Robert Smith
Personal Sommeliers Inc.
+1 415-275-9100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other

You just read:

Personal Sommeliers Reports Record Revenue

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more