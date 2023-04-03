Personal Sommeliers Reports Revenue Growth

Quarterly revenue increased 41.6% over the same quarter last year, while the number of events increased 37.5%. Their National Talent Pool at the end of the quarter was 2,066 Food & Beverage Professionals. (Personal Sommeliers is privately-held and does not disclose financial details.)
“Despite the operational disruption experienced by us as the result of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, I’m pleased to report we were still able to produce respectable revenue growth during an otherwise challenging quarter. The vast majority of our event sales continue to be realized from our website, and we will continue to invest in increasing brand awareness, channeling more resources into driving traffic to our website,” said Robert Smith, President & Master Sommelier.
He added “At the end of the past quarter, we successfully launched Party Bartenders (https://partybartenders.com), a second brand targeting a more casual demographic of Do-it-Yourself Party Hosts. We believe there is a tremendous opportunity to provide Party Hosts with Professional Bartenders, Servers, Chefs and Day-of-Event Coordinators at a fraction of the cost of catering. In time, we expect this segment to eventually dominate our domestic business.”
About Personal Sommeliers
Personal Sommeliers is the premier online platform connecting top Do-it-Yourself Party Hosts with top Food & Beverage Professionals.
Spend more time with your Guests and less time in the kitchen, behind the bar or answering the front door by hiring Day-of-Event talent for your Party at a fraction of the cost of catering.
Personal Sommeliers serves major metropolitan markets throughout the United States, including Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Portland, Riverside, Sacramento, San Antonio, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, Tampa and Washington D.C.
Contact
Robert Smith
Personal Sommeliers Inc.
+1 415-275-9100
email us here