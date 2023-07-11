WIN a Pair of Tickets to New York Courtesy of American Airlines
EINPresswire.com/ -- Brightsun Travel is thrilled to announce an exciting opportunity for one lucky winner to win a pair of return Economy Class tickets to the vibrant city of New York, courtesy of American Airlines. This exclusive competition allows participants to enter for a chance to experience the Big Apple's iconic landmarks, cultural attractions, and bustling streets with their chosen travel companion.
New York City offers an unforgettable experience with its famous attractions such as Times Square, Central Park, and the Statue of Liberty. Fly to New York with American Airlines and look forward to on-board perks in the Main Cabin such as a free snacks and soft drinks service, delicious meals served with complimentary beverages including beer, wine, and spirits, extensive entertainment options, and Wi-Fi available to purchase on select aircraft.
Upgrade to Premium Economy for wider seats with more legroom and extendable foot and head rests, power outlets and USB ports, travel amenities, a chef-inspired dining service, and priority airport services.
"We are thrilled to collaborate with American Airlines and offer this fantastic opportunity to our valued customers and followers," Deepak Nangla, Managing Director of Brightsun Travel. "This competition allows us to give back to our community and help create unforgettable memories for one lucky winner."
To enter the competition, interested individuals can visit brightsun.co.uk/win, where they will find a simple entry form. Participants will be required to provide their contact information and agree to the complete terms and conditions. The competition is open to residents of the United Kingdom aged 18 and above.
The competition will close at midnight on the 31st of August, giving entrants ample time to submit their details and secure their chance to win this incredible prize. The winner will be chosen randomly from all eligible entries received, and their name will be announced on the brightsun.co.uk website and social media platforms.
About Brightsun Travel: Brightsun is a leading travel agency in the UK dedicated to providing exceptional travel services to customers worldwide, from flights to tour packages and global holidays. Brightsun provides a wide network of destinations, has a commitment to customer satisfaction, and offers a hassle-free booking and travel experience, helping to create unforgettable journeys across the globe with its team of passionate travel experts.
We strive to make travel dreams come true.
Don't miss out on this chance to win a pair of tickets to New York and embark on the journey of a lifetime. Enter now at brightsun.co.uk/win - terms and conditions apply.
Katie Cheyney
Brightsun Travel
katie.cheyney@brightsun.co.uk