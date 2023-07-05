ANY.RUN monthly updates: New Detection Rules, Increased Threat Coverage, and More

DUBAI, UAE, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, a cloud interactive sandbox for malware analysis, has released a Monthly Updates: New Detection Rules, Increased Threat Coverage in their blog.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬

1. 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐱𝐲. Users can now assign a home user’s IP to virtual machines and change the location, making it easier to work with geo-targeted samples and evade detection.

2. 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐟𝐚𝐮𝐥𝐭 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬. On Windows 10 and 11 machines, ANY.RUN changed the default web browser to Edge, instead of the previously used Internet Explorer.

3. 𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐝𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐬. Users can now download memory dumps and analyze them locally. This option is available under the “Advanced details” section of the process window.

𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐢𝐠 𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬

ANY.RUN has added 4 new extractors to the sandbox: PrivateLoader, Typhon, LaplasClipper and LummaStealer. Also, ANY.RUN has completely updated AgentTesla's config extractors.

𝐘𝐀𝐑𝐀 𝐫𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬

ANY.RUN released YARA rules that detect 𝐠𝐡𝟎𝐬𝐭𝐛𝐢𝐧𝐬 and 𝐳𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭.

𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐑𝐮𝐥𝐞𝐬

• 367 new detection rules added.

• QuasarRAT connection detection.

• Added 9 rules to detect suspicious PowerShell scripts.

• Gh0stCringe tool detection.

• Exfiltration to Discord and Telegram.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞

• Bibleoteka backdoor discovery.

• PseudoManuscrypt access.

• Malware on file-sharing services.

• Faster Xworm detection.

• Response to Medusa Stealer.

𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍 ​​𝐜𝐨𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐄𝐓 𝐋𝐚𝐛𝐬

Now ANY.RUN shares their rules with the community, ObserverStealer, Medusa Stealer, RisePro TCP v.0.1, Lumma Stealer Configuration, StatusRecorder, and DynamicRAT signatures have been added.

The ANY.RUN team works hard to keep up with emerging threats.

Read more with examples in the article at ANY.RUN.