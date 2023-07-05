SynOption facilitates its first Digital Asset Options block trade Between Bastion Trading and QCP Capital on Deribit
EINPresswire.com/ -- SynOption Technologies, a fintech company specializing in options technology solutions, achieved a significant industry milestone by successfully executing the first Block Trade facilitated on Deribit. This momentous event, facilitated between prominent digital assets players, Bastion Trading and QCP Capital, marks the entry of SynOption into Digital Assets options trading, defined by enhanced efficiency, transparency, and innovation.
SynOption's trading system. Synchro, empowers traders and institutional investors with advanced market and trade analytics, intuitive user interfaces, and robust block trade and OTC options execution tools. As a vanguard in options technology, SynOption provides unprecedented access to a secure, reliable, and feature-rich environment, revolutionizing the landscape of Digital Asset Derivatives.
The block trade between Bastion and QCP Capital, executed seamlessly on SynOption's platform, highlights the commitment of these leading financial institutions to drive the evolution of Digital Assets trading and leverage cutting-edge technologies.
"As a global institutional digital assets trading firm, we are committed to bringing more liquidity and transparency into the crypto markets. Executing the first block trade on SynOption's Synchro platform is one way in which we work with partners to provide enhanced liquidity and seamless execution to market participants. We are excited to embark on this journey alongside SynOption." said Simon Nursey, Head of Derivatives, QCP Capital.
"We are thrilled to have participated in the first block trade facilitated by SynOption," said Ayush Kohli, Partner and Head of Derivatives, Bastion Trading. "This achievement solidifies our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in the Digital Assets options market. SynOption's advanced platform, combined with our institutional expertise, will enable us to improve workflows for institutions in block and OTC trades."
SynOption's team expresses great pride in facilitating this significant block trade and the positive impact it will have on the Digital Assets options trading ecosystem. "We are honored to facilitate the landmark block trade between Bastion and QCP Capital, two top institutional crypto firms," stated Anchal Jain, CEO of SynOption. "This achievement highlights our shared vision of driving innovation in Digital Assets options trading. We continue to look for ways to simplify options for portfolio managers and traders, and this is just another step towards achieving that goal"
The successful block trade between Bastion and QCP Capital, executed on Deribit with the assistance of SynOption's advanced platform, is a testament to just one of the features of the Synchro platform. The institutional platform allows for users to look at advanced market and trade analytics for any trade, and also provides for OTC execution of trades between trusted counterparties, that includes execution on exotic options and a variety of underlying coins and tokens.
About Bastion:
Bastion trading was founded in Hong Kong in 2014 by a group of experienced traders from JPMorgan, UBS, Morgan Stanley and Optiver focussing on equity derivatives trading. Bastion entered cryptocurrency trading in 2017, initially focussing on arbitrage opportunities. Over the years Bastion has expanded its digital assets trading operations to include market making in options, tokens and delta1 as well as various DeFi, AI & data driven systematic strategies. Bastion has continued to make serious investments in this space creating an institutional grade trading and self custody infrastructure for proprietary trading as well as client servicing. More information can be found at bastiontrade.com.
About QCP Capital:
Established in 2017, QCP Capital is a full suite crypto trading firm and global market leader in options, headquartered in Singapore. With deep multi-cycle experience, QCP Capital unlocks new opportunities for clients at the forefront of crypto markets through providing institutional-grade liquidity, infrastructure and research. An active early-stage crypto and blockchain investor, QCP Capital’s portfolio includes core trading infrastructure, exchanges, data and token ecosystems. QCP Capital is supported by over 70 professionals in trading, business development, operations, risk and compliance teams. More information can be found at qcp.capital. QCP Capital’s insights cover weekly trading updates, monthly and quarterly views, and can be accessed on our official social platforms such as Telegram, Twitter, LinkedIn and more. QCP Capital is an exempt payment services provider pending licensing by the Monetary Authority of Singapore as an MPI for Digital Payment Token services under the Payment Services Act (2019).
About SynOption:
SynOption is a fintech company at the forefront of FX and Digital Assets options technology. SynOption offers various solutions that help institutions in their options trading journey, including trading platforms, price distribution solutions and risk management solutions. With a strong focus on security, usability, and innovation, SynOption is revolutionizing the way investors access and engage with the Digital Assets derivatives market. www.synoption.com
