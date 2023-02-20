SynOption launches Portfolio Risk Management Solution for FX and Digital Asset Markets
EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore based start-up SynOption launches its platform for portfolio management. The tool allows institutional and sophisticated investors to view their risks in a modular, efficient, and metricized manner specifically on non-linear products such as options, exotics and structured products.
The fast-growing fintech company has made its core specialty to price, risk manage and distribute options and structured products in FX. More recently SynOption has leveraged its infrastructure to build similar tools targeting the digital assets space encountering a very positive response from the industry.
Says Anchal Jain, CEO of SynOption, “With a growing realization that risk management practices need to improve in the Digital Assets world, we have seen increasing demand for institutional risk management platforms. Clients have increasingly bigger OTC portfolios, and SynOption provides a solution to view risk across exchanges and OTC, static and dynamic portfolio risk analytics, OTC trade booking and lifecycle management and dynamic portfolio setup. The platform provides provisions for various types of users, with access-controlled portfolios, and Organization- wide risk views.”
The first existing users who have gone live during this month of February can view their risk across a variety of metrics, scenarios, and aggregations to get a true sense of the positions they are running. The platform provides portfolio views, market data, trade booking, all via a GUI or API based access. The lifecycle management module gives the user the ability to book deals, exercises, expiries, as well as to manage fixings and barriers. The administrator module allows for customized configuration of portfolios and provides rights to view or edit portfolios.
“The vision is to provide a system that manages risk across asset classes, execution methods and product sets. The initial product covers FX and Digital Assets markets, executed via OTC or exchanges, and products starting from simple cash trades to vanilla options, exotic options, and structured products. We intend to add more exchanges, commodities, and other product types in upcoming releases. Our team brings a vast amount of experience in risk management, cross asset risk and understands that very few firms, once successful, are restricted by asset class, product, or exchange. We envisage providing a product that can accommodate the needs of our clients not just today, but as they grow”, says Gurpreet Chhatwal, COO of SynOption.
SynOption continues to grow his engineering team capabilities as well as expanding its client coverage team from Singapore with a plan to add its presence in Europe and US very soon. SynOption Head of Sales Yannick Le Borgne comments: “The company will continue to focus on clients’ requirements and products enhancements. Despite the recent series of negative news for crypto , there is a multitude of institutions who are bulking up their infrastructure to prepare for the upcoming growing demand of more complex products. Not only crypto centric players but “TradFi” names as well are coming into that space. Institutional Investors will look more and more for hedges and the wealth management industry will always be attracted by yields.”
SynOption provides solutions that are options centric, ranging from trading platforms for FX and Digital Assets, price distribution solutions and risk management solutions. SynOption will attend Bitcoin Miami and Token Singapore 2023. Contact sales@synoption.com.
Irfan Pathan
