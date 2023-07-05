Industrial Floor Coating Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Industrial Floor Coating Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 5, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Floor Coating Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s industrial floor coating market forecast, the industrial floor coating market size is predicted to reach a value of $ 6.84 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the global industrial floor coating industry is due to the industrialization of floor coatings globally. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial floor coating market share. Major industrial floor coating companies include PPG Industries Inc., AkzoNobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, A&I Coatings, The Dow Chemical Company, Asian Paints PPG Pvt Ltd., Nora system Inc., RPM International, The Daw Group, CPC Floor Coatings.

Industrial Floor Coating Market Segments

● By Resin Type: Epoxy, Polyurethane, Hybrid, Other Resin Types

● By Flooring Material: Concrete, Mortar, Terrazzo, Other Flooring Material

● By Technology: Water-Borne, Solvent-Borne

● By Component: One-Component, Two-Component, Three-Component, Four-Component

● By End-Use Sector: Manufacturing, Aviation & transportation, Food processing, Science & technology, Other End-User Sector

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Floor coatings are tough, protective layers used in applications where heavy surface wear or corrosion is expected. Typical applications include chemical plants, warehouses, and manufacturing floors. Floor coatings are also used to brighten or define areas of facilities.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Industrial Floor Coating Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Industrial Floor Coating Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

