RE: Route 7 Leicester

TRAFFIC ALERT: US-7 in Leicester between Maple Run Rd and Fern Lake Rd (address 1759 US-7) is open.

 

 

 

From: Schmertz, Lillian via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 5:30 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
TRAFFIC ALERT: US-7 in Leicester between Maple Run Rd and Fern Lake Rd (address 1759 US-7) is down to ONE LANE due to a motor vehicle crash. Updates will follow when available.

 

Lillian Schmertz

Emergency Communications Specialist I

Vermont State Police – Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Road 05158

802-722-4600

802-722-4690 FAX

 

