Risk and Crisis Management to be Featured in University Product Safety Conference

UMSL - Home of Supply Chain Risk and Resilience Research Institute Ann Marie Buerkle, CPSC Acting Chair (2017-2019) and Commissioner (2013-2017) Dr. George A. Zsidisin, Ph.D., UMSL expert on global supply chain risk and disruptions

University of Missouri St. Louis (UMSL) College of Business is Hosting the Crisis Management Conference November 7-9, 2023

Our goal is to provide expert insights into identifying and responding to crisis situations, and provide university-level training and recognition...” — Jill Bernard Bracy, Supply Chain Risk and Resilience Research Institute.

ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, July 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A first of its kind crisis management collaboration will feature representatives from industry, federal government, state government, regulatory agencies, academia, and judicial settings focused on the topic of crisis arising from hazardous consumer products or failures or other disruptions in the supply chain.

“Our goal is to provide expert insights into identifying and responding to crisis situations, and provide university-level training and recognition...while creating an opportunity for networking among a variety of industry and retail leaders, product safety professionals, government and academic leaders,” according to Jill Bernard Bracy, Director of the Supply Chain Risk and Resilience Research Institute located at the university.

The conference, which will take place at the Anheuser-Busch Hall of UMSL's College of Business, has been developed in cooperation with the Society of Product Safety Professionals(SPSP) and ADK Information Services. The university is recognized for its work in risk, risk management, and supply chain resilience. It is the home of the Supply Chain Risk and Resilience Research Institute.

Registration for the conference opens July 13 at the online conference registration center. The registration fee of $2,000 will be reduced by discounts available for early registration and membership in the SPSP.

"Being prepared to deal with a product safety crisis can be the difference between a cost-saving corrective action and company bankruptcy. This program can help those responsible for product safety learn how to identify and manage crises as they arise, thus avoiding serious financial and reputational damage," said Don Mays, President of SPSP.

Addressing the conference will be leaders from industry, government, academia, and compliance and engineering experts. Among the topics are:

Case Study: A public transportation crisis. The anatomy of a public crisis will be discussed by Dr. George A. Zsidisin, Ph.D. He is The John W. Barriger III Professor of Supply Chain Management at the University of Missouri St. Louis and one of the leading global scholars on supply chain risk, disruptions, and commodity price volatility management.

Managing a global crisis: How a small team of engineers resolved a crisis with a simple modification. Tim Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Global Quality/Compliance for Spin Master (retired), has a background in engineering design, safety, and quality.

Public Health Crisis caused by hazardous consumer products. Ann Marie Buerkle, a former commissioner (2013-2017) and Acting Chairperson (2017-2019) of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, will discuss product crisis that occurred during her tenure as head of the safety agency.

Data as a proactive and reaction tool in crisis management. Dr. Haitao Li is Professor and Chair of the Supply Chain Analytics Department and Founding Director of Laboratory of Advanced Supply Chain Analytics at University of Missouri – St Louis (UMSL).

How one judge sees his responsibility in presiding over litigation based on product safety related-crisis. The Honorable Michael David is a former Circuit Judge of the 22nd Judicial Circuit in Missouri with more than forty years of experience and expertise that includes Business Litigation, Commercial, Consumer, Personal Injury, Products Liability, Professional Liability, Malpractice, and Toxic Torts.

The Crisis Management Conference is designed for product safety professionals with 3 years or more of experience in the field of consumer product safety and compliance. This includes those who work for product manufacturing companies; regional, national, and international retailers; and importers and distributors., Professionals who will benefit from the program are in the disciplines of product design, safe design and related engineers, product risk assessment, human factors, law, compliance, regulatory affairs, product investigations, quality, supply chain, operations, logistics, data management, and related technical fields associated with consumer products.