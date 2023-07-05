DOD SkillBridge provider creates a MAIP for transitioning service members
Veterans ASCEND, a community within The ASCEND Collective launches their Military ASCEND Internship Program (MAIP)SIMPSONVILLE, SC, USA, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans ASCEND, a community within The ASCEND Collective, a 501c(3), is proud to be a DOD approved SkillBridge provider. We aren't stopping at the basics though.
Veterans ASCEND's Military ASCEND Internship Program (MAIP) is an in-depth program for SkillBridge interns that not only includes work experience but a foundational start and alumni network. The program includes a laptop, mentors through veteran service organizations, a business suit or tools and equipment for a trade career, certifications/upskilling as well as corporation visits for business shadowing and training. We have a curriculum designed for success and an alumni program that includes an annual gala and ongoing support for the first two years post military transition.
“Nothing like being able to bring on incredibly talented military talent and work with them to reach business outcomes while also assisting them to make their transition process a success.” – Bruce Thompson, Executive Director of The ASCEND Collective
We are going above and beyond just providing work experience to ensure other areas of transition are successful for the service member and their family. Including local resources in the community they will eventually transition to and exposure to a variety of businesses and occupations. As well as ongoing mentoring, support and national resources well after they’ve left the military.
Our MAIP is one-of-a-kind and a game changer for military transition.
“Making sure our nation’s service members are given solid footing as they transition back to civilian life is an important mission for The ASCEND Collective brand,” says Robyn Grable, Founder. “After serving our country and protecting our freedom, every service member deserves the opportunity to thrive post military.”
You can be part of this mission by sponsoring a service member. Visit SkillBridge Sponsorship with The ASCEND Collective.
About Talents ASCEND:
Talents ASCEND is an AI-powered talent sourcing platform that is breaking the cycle of traditional exclusionary hiring practices through AI powered talent sourcing. With an intentional sourcing model, we match candidates by aligning skills, location and salary requirements with the needs of employers. This innovative way of connecting candidates with career opportunities removes the barriers and bias of resumes, while reducing the cost and improving the quality of hires. Talents ASCEND was founded as Veterans ASCEND in 2018 by CEO, Robyn Grable, a Navy Veteran with over 30 years in human capital management. To learn more, visit: https://talentsascend.com
About The ASCEND Collective:
The ASCEND Collective is a 501c(3) community-based effort to bring advocacy for and awareness to underserved talent. To help businesses understand the value these talented candidates bring to an organization and remove the barriers and bias in talent sourcing. Our differences are what make us stronger as a society; expanding and empowering us to maximize our potential as individuals and as a community. To learn more, visit: https://theascendcollective.org
