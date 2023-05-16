The ASCEND Collective announces RADM (ret.) Tom Luscher as Board President

On a mission to be the nationally recognized leader in advocating for underserved talent.

SIMPSONVILLE, SC, USA, May 16, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The ASCEND Collective proudly appoints Tom Luscher, US Navy Rear Admiral (ret.) as the new Board of Directors President.Tom has been an advisor with The ASCEND Collective for over two years as part of the original Advisory Board for Veterans ASCEND. Now rolled under The ASCEND Collective, Tom will join Brett Sheats, US Army veteran, currently serving as Board Treasurer and Bruce Thompson, US Marine Corps veteran, the Executive Director of the 501c(3). At the forefront of the new leadership’s goals are aspirations to grow the nonprofit into a nationally recognized leader in advocating for our underserved talent from the military, disability and justice-involved communities.“I couldn't be more excited to accept this leadership position with The ASCEND Collective. I've had a passion for nonprofit work throughout my life. The response to Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans convinced me that local and federal government support is vitally important in the immediate aftermath of an unexpected event. But in many cases, it falls upon nonprofit organizations with dedicated individuals who understand their clients' unique challenges to meet their needs in the long term. The ASCEND Collective is positioned to do the same for underserved talent throughout the country. We are mission focused on finding meaningful work for our clients in order to support a more resilient economy and society,” - Tom Luscher, US Navy RADM (ret.) RADM Luscher served 33 years in the Navy, retiring in 2019. In his final assignment, he served as Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command and Deputy Commander, Navy Reserve Force (RESFOR) in Norfolk, VA where he was responsible for the training and mobilization readiness of 60,000 Reserve Sailors. In his first flag officer assignment, he served as Deputy Chief of Navy Reserve, OPNAV N095. His operational assignments include service as an F-14 Tomcat pilot, command of VR-1 Starlifters, and commanding officer of Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, where he utilized his embedded Seabee detachment to help rebuild New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. He is a 1986 graduate of the United States Naval Academy and holds a Master of Strategic Studies degree from the Army War College in Carlisle, PA.“Enormous opportunity lies ahead for The ASCEND Collective. Tom brings a wealth of leadership experience, as an innovative performance improvement and strategic business leader with a passion for guiding nonprofits to succeed. His military career and his work with foundation and nonprofit leaders who want to increase their impact or grow their donor base will be invaluable to our mission. We are honored to have a leader of Tom’s caliber foster continued success for us and the communities we serve,” says Robyn Grable, Founder of The ASCEND Collective.###About The ASCEND Collective:The ASCEND Collective is a community-based effort to bring advocacy for and awareness to underserved talent to help businesses understand the value these talented candidates bring to an organization and remove any barriers or bias in talent sourcing. The 501c(3) is a collective of Veterans ASCEND, Ability ASCEND and Mission 2 ASCEND, which advocates for military veterans and spouses, people with disabilities and justice-involved, respectively. To learn more, visit: https://theascendcollective.org About Talents ASCEND Talents ASCEND is a revolutionary talent sourcing platform that is breaking the cycle of traditionally exclusionary hiring practices by harnessing the power of AI. Utilizing an intentional sourcing model, we match candidates by aligning skills, location and salary requirements with the needs of employers. This innovative technology is connecting candidates with career opportunities and simultaneously removing the barriers and bias of resumes, while reducing cost and improving the quality of hires. Talents ASCEND was founded as Veterans ASCEND in 2018 by CEO, Robyn Grable, a Navy Veteran with over 30 years in human capital management. To learn more, visit: https://talentsascend.com