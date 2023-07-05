BCS Concrete Structures Introduces Comprehensive Safety Initiatives and Proactive Training Programs
Leading commercial concrete subcontractor in Texas, is proud to announce the successful implementation of its latest safety initiatives and training programs.AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BCS Concrete Structures, the leading turn-key commercial concrete subcontractor in Central Texas, is proud to announce the successful implementation of its latest safety initiatives and training programs. With a strong commitment to ensuring the well-being of its employees and maintaining a culture of safety excellence, BCS Concrete Structures continues to pave the way for enhanced safety practices in the construction industry.
Under the leadership of the Vehicle Fleet Director, Larry Thomas, BCS Concrete Structures has developed a state-of-the-art driver safety training program for its employees. The program, focused on promoting safe driving practices and mitigating potential risks, equips participants with essential skills and knowledge to navigate Central Texas roads with confidence. By prioritizing driver safety, BCS Concrete Structures aims to create a safer working environment and reduce incidents on the job.
A recent half-day training covered key elements such as the new Procore Safety Inspection Form and the Safety Focus Programs for summer 2023. Additionally, the Site Safety Managers underwent comprehensive Smith Driver Safety Training, enhancing their ability to maintain a safe work environment.
BCS Concrete Structures has made significant strides in reducing OSHA Recordable incidents, with a particular focus on addressing First Aid Hand injuries. Through initiatives like the Pinch Point Avoidance Campaign and the use of Cut Level 4 gloves, the severity of hand injuries has decreased. While challenges remain, BCS Concrete Structures remains committed to proactive risk mitigation and safety enhancement.
The updated 2023 BCS Safety Policy reinforces Zero Tolerance behaviors, prioritizing fall protection, seat belt usage, glove-wearing, heat injury prevention, and silica control. The "See Something, Say Something campaign" encourages prompt hazard identification and communication, ensuring timely corrective actions. The adoption of Procore as a project management system enhances safety inspections with customized forms and a scoring system to evaluate site safety performance.
The commercial concrete contractor will now host quarterly safety summits to promote knowledge exchange and foster a culture of safety awareness and continuous improvement. The next Safety Summit is scheduled for August 4th, providing ongoing training opportunities for the organization.
BCS Concrete Structures remains dedicated to prioritizing employee well-being and maintaining the highest safety standards. Through the implementation of robust safety initiatives and comprehensive training programs, the company reaffirms its commitment to creating a safe and secure working environment for all employees.
