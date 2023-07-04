BUTLER CEO Poon Da Qian awarded with Prestigious ACE Edge 35 Under 35 Award: Trailblazer in Global Hospitality
BUTLER's CEO, Poon Da Qian, wins ACE Edge 35 Under 35 award, reinforcing the company's innovative leadership in global hospitality.
This award is a testament to BUTLER's commitment to innovation and excellence in the hospitality and property management sectors.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BUTLER, the world's leading hospitality, asset, property, and lifestyle management group, proudly announces that its CEO, Poon Da Qian, has been awarded with the prestigious ACE Edge 35 under 35 awards 2021. The award ceremony was held on 16th June 2023, at the Shangri-la Hotel in Singapore.
— Poon Da Qian, CEO of BUTLER
The ACE Edge 35 under 35 awards, organized by EDGE - Youth Entrepreneurship Singapore, recognizes the 'Innovators of Today' – a select group of individuals who have made significant contributions to the startup ecosystem in Singapore. This award is a testament to Poon Da Qian's innovative leadership and the transformative impact BUTLER has made in the hospitality and property management sector in Singapore.
Under Poon Da Qian's visionary leadership, BUTLER has evolved from a housekeeping service company in 2016 to a comprehensive group of companies, offering over 11 brands of products and services. Poon's forward-thinking approach and unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional products and services have positioned BUTLER as a trailblazer in various sectors, including hospitality, housekeeping, property management, product design and more.
BUTLER's success has been acknowledged with numerous awards, including the SME 500, Business for Good award, and now the ACE Edge 35 under 35 awards. These accolades serve as a testament to BUTLER's dedication to providing the highest quality services to its clients and contributing to the well-being of society.
One of the key differentiators of BUTLER is its focus on technology and innovation. The company has invested in advanced algorithmic systems and processes to streamline its operations and ensure that clients receive seamless, hassle-free services. For instance, BUTLER has developed a proprietary key management system that guarantees the security and confidentiality of clients' homes. This system, combined with the company's automated housekeeping scheduling operating system, enables BUTLER to deliver unparalleled service quality and efficiency.
Another aspect that sets BUTLER apart is its emphasis on employee welfare and development. The company has implemented various initiatives to promote the well-being of its housekeepers and ensure that they have access to continuous learning and development opportunities. This focus on employee welfare has not only resulted in high levels of employee satisfaction and retention but has also translated into superior service quality for clients.
Moreover, BUTLER has been actively involved in community outreach programs and social initiatives. The company has partnered with various non-profit organizations to support underprivileged communities and promote sustainable development. By integrating social responsibility into its core business operations, BUTLER is redefining what it means to be a successful and socially conscious enterprise.
As BUTLER continues to expand its service offerings and clientele, the company remains committed to upholding its core values of quality, service, and excellence. With a forward-looking approach and a relentless focus on innovation, BUTLER is poised to revolutionize the home services industry in Singapore and beyond.
Ting Hui Ng
BUTLER
email us here