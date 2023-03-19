BUTLER Housekeeping Revolutionizes Home Services in Singapore with World's First Daily Housekeeping Subscription
Singapore's BUTLER Housekeeping introduces a game-changing daily housekeeping subscription, delivering unparalleled convenience to busy households.
We are proud to bring the hotel experience to people's homes and make their lives easier and more enjoyable.”SINGAPORE, March 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BUTLER Housekeeping, Singapore's leading housekeeping and home services provider, has announced the launch of its innovative daily housekeeping subscription service. This pioneering solution is set to transform the home services industry in Singapore and offer unparalleled convenience to busy homeowners and families.
— Poon Da Qian, CEO of BUTLER Housekeeping
As a one-stop housekeeping and home services company, BUTLER Housekeeping has been providing exceptional services to more than 2,000 clients across Singapore since 2016. With the introduction of the world's first daily housekeeping subscription, the company aims to further enhance the lives of its clients by offering personalized, top-quality services that cater to their individual needs.
The daily housekeeping subscription, available at housekeeping.sg, starts from just $30/hr, making it an accessible and affordable option for many households in Singapore. Subscribers can enjoy a wide range of services, including cleaning, laundry, ironing, and even personalized concierge services through BUTLER Concierge™.
"We are proud to bring the hotel experience to people's homes and make their lives easier and more enjoyable," said Poon Da Qian, CEO of BUTLER Housekeeping. "Our dedicated team of certified professional housekeepers, along with our proprietary key management process and automated housekeeping system, ensures that our clients receive the highest level of service and support."
In addition to daily housekeeping, BUTLER Housekeeping offers various other home services, such as aircon maintenance, handyman services, and upholstery cleaning, making it a one-stop solution for all home care needs.
The company's commitment to excellence and innovation has garnered several accolades, including the prestigious SME 500 award and recognition as a Business for Good by Raise Singapore. These accomplishments are a testament to BUTLER Housekeeping's dedication to providing the highest quality services to its clients and contributing to the well-being of society.
One of the key differentiators of BUTLER Housekeeping is its focus on technology and innovation. The company has invested in advanced systems and processes to streamline its operations and ensure that clients receive seamless, hassle-free services. For instance, BUTLER Housekeeping has developed a proprietary key management system that guarantees the security and confidentiality of clients' homes. This system, combined with the company's automated housekeeping scheduling platform, enables BUTLER Housekeeping to deliver unparalleled service quality and efficiency.
Another aspect that sets BUTLER Housekeeping apart is its emphasis on employee welfare and development. The company has implemented various initiatives to promote the well-being of its housekeepers and ensure that they have access to continuous learning and development opportunities. This focus on employee welfare has not only resulted in high levels of employee satisfaction and retention but has also translated into superior service quality for clients.
Moreover, BUTLER Housekeeping has been actively involved in community outreach programs and social initiatives. The company has partnered with various non-profit organizations to support underprivileged communities and promote sustainable development. By integrating social responsibility into its core business operations, BUTLER Housekeeping is redefining what it means to be a successful and socially conscious enterprise.
For homeowners and families seeking to improve their quality of life and enjoy the convenience of professional housekeeping services, BUTLER Housekeeping's daily housekeeping subscription is the ideal solution. Clients can choose from flexible subscription plans and customize their housekeeping services according to their specific needs and preferences.
As BUTLER Housekeeping continues to expand its service offerings and clientele, the company remains committed to upholding its core values of quality, service, and excellence. With a forward-looking approach and a relentless focus on innovation, BUTLER Housekeeping is poised to revolutionize the home services industry in Singapore and beyond.
For more information about BUTLER Housekeeping's daily housekeeping subscription and other home services, visit BUTLER Housekeeping website at https://www.housekeeping.sg or contact their concierge team directly via WhatsApp at +65 8809 0777. Interested parties can also follow BUTLER Housekeeping on social media for updates on their latest services, promotions, and community initiatives.
By providing an unparalleled level of service and constantly pushing the boundaries of innovation in the home services sector, BUTLER Housekeeping is not only making a significant impact on the lives of its clients but also setting new standards for the industry as a whole. As the company continues to grow and evolve, it remains focused on its mission to create a better, more efficient, and more enjoyable living experience for homeowners and families in Singapore and beyond.
About BUTLER Housekeeping:
BUTLER Housekeeping is Singapore's finest housekeeping and home services company, providing exceptional quality and service since 2016. With a range of services that include daily housekeeping, aircon maintenance, and upholstery cleaning, BUTLER Housekeeping is dedicated to making life and living amazing for its clients. The company is committed to quality, service, and excellence in everything they do.
da qian poon
BUTLER
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram