TAO Digital Solutions expands into Australia to deliver technology solutions and services to clients.

TAO Digital Solutions launches its services in Australia

TAO Digital Solutions Inc. expands to Sydney, Australia and appoints a new country head.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TAO Digital Solutions Inc. (TAO), a leading IT Services and Solutions company based in California, USA, is proud to announce the opening of its new office in Sydney, Australia, and the appointment of new country head, Ani Sawant, marking a significant milestone in the company's expansion plans in Australia.

The IT services market in Australia is experiencing significant growth, driven by digital transformation initiatives, increasing technology adoption, and the need for specialized expertise in managing IT infrastructure and systems. According to Statista Market Insights, Australian IT Services Revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2023-2027) of 7.06%, resulting in a market volume of US$44.81bn by 2027. To address this growing market and create new jobs in the technology sector, TAO has made strategic investments to localize its capabilities and cater to the unique needs of the Australian market. The new office in Sydney, Australia, represents a testament to TAO's commitment to providing innovative solutions and exceptional service to clients in the region.

"TAO Digital Solutions marks a significant achievement as it expands its presence in Australia. The Australian market presents immense growth prospects within the IT industry, and TAO is dedicated to collaborating with local and regional businesses to foster innovation and facilitate digital transformation throughout the continent," stated Raj Velagapudi, the Founder and CEO of TAO. He further announced the appointment of Ani Sawant as the Country Head for TAO, who brings 25 years of extensive experience in providing technology solutions and services to customers in Asia Pacific, South Asia, and the Middle East. Before joining TAO Digital Solutions, Ani successfully expanded operations of other Multi-National Companies in Australia and established a strong foothold in the country.

TAO will offer its unique front-end corridor Care delivery solution for healthcare providers leveraging its patented platform and digital payment solutions and services. In addition, TAO will also provide its solution-driven engineering services and managed IT services, including cyber security services.

About TAO Digital Solutions:

TAO Digital Solutions is helping businesses with innovative technological capabilities and strategies to thrive in the digital economy. The company offers a comprehensive range of technology services around product engineering solutions, cybersecurity, payment solutions, and managed services. TAO's multidisciplinary team is adept at identifying opportunities to improve business processes with advanced automation and optimization techniques and deliver transformative solutions. The company operates in the US, Canada, India, Australia, and Nigeria and comprises more than 250 passionate employees worldwide.