Your guide to connect with colleagues at the 9th EI World Congress

The 9th Education International World Congress is taking place online from July 11 to 13. This edition of our World Congress will focus on “Growing our unions, elevating our professions, defending democracy." Read on to see how you can connect with colleagues from across the world!

What is Education International's World Congress?

The World Congress is the supreme decision-making body of Education International. It determines the policies, programme and budget of EI, and elects our leadership. The World Congress is composed of delegates nominated by and representing EI member organisations.

This 9th edition of the World Congress is exceptionally taking place online due to COVID-19 disruptions, but we are coming together in person in 2024 in Buenos Aires. In the meantime, let’s connect and make the most of our 9th World Congress online!

How can you connect with colleagues across the world?

The World Congress is about making decisions and moving our organisation forward. But it is also about our global community of unionists and education workers. Meeting in person is one of the most exciting parts of Congress and while we can’t be in the same room this year, we can still connect and engage with colleagues across 178 countries. Here are some of the things you can do:

1. Let’s meet on social media around #EICongress

Show us your connection! Take a selfie or a picture showing how and where you are connecting to Congress, and let the world know why governments must fund public education. Make sure to use #EICongress in your post. Do you have a message for other educators out there? Share it! Or tell colleagues and the world why you’re excited to be at Congress.

Here’s an example post below. Be creative and make sure to use the hashtag!

Excited to join colleagues from around the 🌎 at the 9th #EICongress. Together we represent 32 million teachers across 178 countries. We call on governments everywhere to 📢 #GoPublic 📢 #FundEducation 📢 #InvestInTeachers

2. Share Education International messages on social

Only a limited number of colleagues are nominated to represent their union at the EI World Congress. Many colleagues won’t have access to the Congress sessions, but you can include them by sharing key Congress messages on social media, like the messages from our President and General Secretary listed below.

Education unionists around the world are coming together on July 11 to 13 for the 9th #EICongress. We are joining forces to 💪🏾 grow our unions 🙌🏽 elevate our professions ✊🏼 defend democracy We are the beating ❤️ of education. Click here to download the image and use it in your social media post.

Education unionists around the world are coming together on July 11 to 13 for the 9th #EICongress. We are joining forces to 💪🏾 grow our unions 🙌🏽 elevate our professions ✊🏼 defend democracy We are calling on all governments to 📢 #GoPublic 📢 #FundEducation Click here to download the image and use it in your social media post.

Follow EI on social media for live coverage of the World Congress and please share.

3. Visit www.ei-ie.org for daily coverage of the World Congress

Every day we will post an article covering the decisions and discussions of the day at Congress. Make sure to check in and stay up to date!

4. Download and use the special Zoom backgrounds!

Click here to download the Congress background below.

