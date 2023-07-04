USA Pawn Leader Honored with Patriot Award by ESGR for Exemplary Employer Support to Guard and Reserve Employees
Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) - Over Half a Century of Fostering a Culture of Employer Support
Commitment to our Veterans is core to what we do here at USA Pawn.”JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, July 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ESGR, a Department of Defense office, has worked diligently for more than 50 years to instill a culture where all employers appreciate and champion the employment and military service of members of the National Guard and Reserve. These citizen warriors stand guard for us both domestically and internationally, and their service is sustained by the continued promise of meaningful civilian employment for them and their families.
— Nick Fulton
The ESGR Adaptation and Collaboration
Over the years, ESGR has shown resilience and adaptability in meeting the needs of Reserve Component members, their families, and employers across America. A significant part of this has been achieved through joining forces with a network of national, state, and local government entities and professional trade organizations. As an interconnected community, the message is clear, "Together, We All Serve!"
The ESGR Mission and Founding
Established in 1972, the ESGR has always promoted harmony and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers. This function is crucial in resolving any conflicts that might emerge from an employee's military commitment.
Patriot Award - An Emblem of Support to Citizen Warriors
In recognition of the employers who uphold this culture of support, ESGR grants a series of Department of Defense awards. Of these, the Patriot Award holds a unique place. It reflects the strides made to support our citizen warriors through various actions including offering flexible schedules, allowing time off before and after deployment, caring for their families, and granting leaves of absence when required.
Allan Macias of USA Pawn - A Patriot Award Recipient
A testament to this spirit of support was recently seen when Allan Macias, a store leader at USA Pawn, was honored with the Patriot Award by the Mississippi ESGR. Allan's nomination was made by team member Specialist Sherrod Shields. "Thank you,I'm very touched that Sherrod went out of his way to nominate me for this. I always start our schedule around his drills and deployments and try to make it most convenient for him to fulfill his guard duties. We are very blessed to have Sherrod on the team. I can't say enough about how much I lean on him here at the USA Pawn Canton store and how he is always available to fill in at other stores when needed as well," Macias said.
This recognition serves as an affirmation of the efforts USA Pawn has made in supporting citizen warriors. Their actions range from enabling flexible schedules to granting leaves of absence when needed. Managing Partner Nick Fulton said "Commitment to our Veterans is core to what we do here, including funding the first home in Veterans Village in Vicksburg. I'm proud that our work culture supports citizen warriors and their service. We are blessed to have a world-class team."
The nation salutes the contributions of our Guard and Reserve Service members and the supportive culture cultivated by employers across the country. By recognizing and celebrating these instances of support, we strengthen our national security and keep the promise of meaningful civilian employment alive for our citizen warriors.
More information about ESGR is available at www.esgr.mil. To learn more about USA Pawn, visit usapawn.com.
