FIREWORKS WILL HELP CELEBRATE A $150,000 POWERBALL WIN IN MARYVILLE

MARYVILLE – As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow—now at $546 million for Wednesday night—thousands of Tennessee players win cash from the game’s other prize levels along the way. That includes a lucky player in Maryville, who won $150,000 from the drawing held last night, July 3, 2023.

The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the base prize of $50,000. But since the lucky player added the Power Play feature for an extra dollar and the Power Play number drawn was three, the prize was tripled to $150,000.

The ticket was sold at E-Z Stop Food Mart, 2028 E. Hunt Road in Maryville.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

