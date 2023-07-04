Premier Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases Conference to Feature Major Delegate Organizations and Universities
MarketsandMarkets is pleased to announce the esteemed lineup of delegate organizations and universities for the highly anticipated 4th Annual Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases Conference. The conference, scheduled for the 9th and 10th of October 2023, will take place in London, UK. This premier event will bring together key stakeholders from the pharmaceutical industry, academia, and regulatory bodies to address the challenges and opportunities in the field of orphan drugs and rare diseases.
𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝗲𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗶𝘇𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗼𝗻 𝗯𝗼𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗼𝘂𝘀 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:• UCB
• Vertex Pharmaceuticals
• Alexion Pharma
• Novo Nordisk
• Sarepta Therapeutics
• Aspire Biosciences
• Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc
• Lundbeck
• GSK
• MiNA Therapeutics
• GW Pharmaceuticals
These organizations, renowned for their significant contributions to the field of orphan drugs and rare diseases, will actively participate in panel discussions, case studies, and presentations, providing valuable insights and expertise to conference attendees.
With this, there are some prestigious academic institutions as well which will contribute to the conference by sharing the latest research findings, academic perspectives, and innovative approaches in the field of orphan drugs and rare diseases.
The 4th Annual MarketsandMarkets Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases Conference is a must-attend event for professionals involved in drug development, research, regulatory affairs, and patient advocacy within the orphan drugs and rare diseases space. It offers a unique platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and collaboration among industry experts, researchers, and decision-makers.
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗶𝗰𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗱𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲:
1. Advancements in orphan drug development and approval processes
2. Current Trends and Landscape of Orphan Drugs
3. Precision medicine and personalized therapies for rare diseases
4. Approaches to Aid and Cure Rare Diseases
5. Patient-centric approaches and engagement strategies
6. Regulatory Updates and Challenges in orphan drug development
7. Analysing Existing Roadblocks & Opportunities
8. Emerging technologies and innovative solutions in rare disease research
9. Heading a Way Towards Fighting Rare Diseases: Advances in Near Future
The event promises to be a dynamic and insightful gathering, providing a comprehensive overview of the latest trends, developments, and opportunities in the orphan drugs and rare diseases sector.
To register or learn more about the 4th Annual MarketsandMarkets Orphan Drugs and Rare Diseases Conference, please visit the conference website today.
